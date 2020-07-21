MISSAUKEE COUNTY -- Rain would be like Christmas in July for Christmas tree farmers.
Christmas tree farms are important in Missaukee County, as there are over 10,000 acres of farmland. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the county is one of four counties in the nation to have that much acreage dedicated to Christmas trees.
With the lack of rain and high temperatures, farmers are seeing an impact.
Jamie Helsel, the owner Jamie Helsel Tree Farms in McBain, said the lack of rain has caused some of his seedlings to dry out.
“I planted around 10,000 trees and I got a chance of losing half of them right now because there isn’t enough moisture,‘ he said.
He added that the heat has been beneficial for his mature trees, causing them to grow quickly.
Dr. Bert Cregg is a professor in the Departments of Horticulture and Forestry at Michigan State University. He studies Christmas tree farm systems.
“The drought is mainly a problem in the new transplants, or small seedlings,‘ Cregg said. “The concern is getting those trees that were planted through this summer and into the fall.‘
He said farmers plan for some loss, but this year could see a greater loss.
Cregg said trees that have been in the ground for two or three years are strong enough to make it through “just about any drought‘ Michigan would see.
Brian Getty owns Getty Tree Farms in Manton. He said his trees should pull through because there is time for rain.
“I think it'll be good,‘ he said. “We have lots of time for it to catch up.‘
The quality of the Christmas trees won’t be affected, but growth may be slowed down due to the lack of rain this summer.
Getty said irrigation systems have helped, but rain would only add to that.
The Missaukee County dairy cow industry is one of the largest in the state. According to the USDA Michigan Cattle County Estimates for 2020, Missaukee County ranks sixth in the state with 17,200 dairy cows, which is more than the rest of District 20 combined.
High temperatures put stress on cattle. Similar to humans, they tend to eat less and become tired quicker when it is hot out.
Board Chairman for the Michigan Milk Producers Association Doug Chapin said normal summer temperatures aren’t an issue, but this summer has been above normal.
“When you get heat indexes over 90, that is a stress on cattle,‘ he said.
Missaukee County dairy farmer Jacob Buning is a fifth-generation dairyman at Buning Dairy Farm LLC in Falmouth. He said the lack of eating causes cattle to produce less.
“When cows don’t eat, their dry matter intake drops and milk production drops,‘ he said.
Chapin said farmers are seeing a drop in milk production.
“Without a doubt. I have heard farms down three to five percent,‘ Chapin said.
Buning said his farm has seen a drop in milk production. He estimates a drop close to 6,000 pounds per day. His farm milks 600 cows and 10 pounds per cow is not uncommon during the summer months.
Michigan State University Extension dairy and beef cattle educator Phil Durst said heat mitigation is vital during the summer months. He said a combination of water and fans is ideal because cows don’t sweat.
“We have to use water to cool cows,‘ Durst said. “The evaporation of water off of the hide of the cow removes heat.‘
Buning said they do everything they can to mitigate heat stress on the cows.
“The cows are in the barn so they have shade from the sun, they have fans and we just try to do everything we can to help them fight through the heat,‘ he said.
Buning said farmers change feeding times to later at night for the cows when the temperatures are lower.
“We can feed them at night so the cows are more apt to get up and eat when it is cooler to try and drive up their dry intake,‘ he said. “And we’ve been fortunate because it has cooled down into the 60s at night.‘
With the heat expected to continue, dairy farmers are expecting production to continue to stay below average numbers.
“The longer it stays hot, the more milk you’ll lose,‘ Chapin said. “It turns into a stress on the cows and then into a stress on employees.‘
Durst said production usually swings back to normal when it begins cooling down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.