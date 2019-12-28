MARION — Like the progression of a sad country music song, 2019 has presented challenge after challenge, heartache after heartache for Northern Michigan farmers.
Paul Gross, Michigan State University Extension field crop educator, said the recent warmup pretty much sums up the entire year: "all the right weather, in all the wrong places."
At times too wet, too dry and too hot, nothing seemed to go right for farmers, and many are significantly behind schedule as they prepare for planting next spring.
Paul Wagner grows corn and soybeans near the northern edge of Wexford County. During a normal year, he likes to be finished with harvest by Thanksgiving. This year, excessive moisture and cold during the growing season pushed his harvest back, leaving him with 35-40% of his corn still remaining in the fields at Christmas.
Owing to wet summer conditions, Wagner said he couldn't begin the harvest because his plants hadn't dried out sufficiently by fall, forcing him to pay extra to dry the corn.
"Our drying expense was significantly more than normal," Wagner said. "At least a 70% increase (which equates to tens of thousands of dollars)."
Although corn yields weren't as bad as initially projected, Wagner said poor growing conditions did a number on crop quality.
To determine corn quality, buyers weigh the crop, with the average weight being around 56 pounds per bushel. Wagner said his corn have been weighing around 49-52 pounds per bushel, which will not only impact what he is paid for the crop but also its effectiveness as feed for his livestock.
Marion potato farmer Darwin Eisenga said the extremely cold and wet spring prevented him from planting 80 acres of fields.
"It's a pretty extensive impact," Eisenga said. "It takes the profit out for sure. We're at a break-even point at best right now."
Eisenga said they've had to adjust their operations this year to compensate for not being able to plant at full capacity. They originally planned to invest $200,000 in equipment upgrades and maintenance but now they can't. Not being able to make these purchases may end up impacting them next year if one of their old pieces of equipment stops working.
Eisenga said it seems as though spring comes a little later every year; the only way to adjust to this is to make sure all the equipment is ready to roll as soon as conditions become suitable enough for planting and harvest. The expensive alternative, Eisenga said, is to double up on equipment so you can get more done in less time.
Gross, with MSU Extension, said 2019 may end up having a long tail in terms of its overall impact on farming operations in this region.
"We may feel this year for another 12 to 18 months," Gross said. "It's really critical we get a good spring."
Delays in harvest, field tillage and manure spreading due to adverse weather may mean days to weeks of extra work in the spring. With the window for planting sometimes quite narrow, Gross said having extra work to do could create a lot of additional problems for farmers.
"When you can't do things timely, it's costly," Gross said. "The timing is all off now. Farmers adapt pretty well but there's no consistency to the weather windows. I don't know what 'normal' is anymore."
Jodi DeHate, MAEAP technician for Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska and Crawford Counties, said farming was like "pulling teeth" this year.
"Everything's been hard," DeHate said. "Nothing's been easy. It's just been a really weird year."
Typically, DeHate said farmers are slowing down this time of year, wrapping up end-of-year finances, fixing machines and ordering feed, fertilizers and other things they need for the spring.
With corn remaining in the fields this winter, however, farmers are still harvesting whenever they can, although the recent warmup added yet another delay; DeHate said the harvesters are very heavy and don't operate well in wet soils.
“The whole season was shifted,‘ said AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel Myers. “For most places, planting started late because of the floods and the excessive rain, and because it was late, at the end the yields were reduced because it was a shorter season. Of course, when you have to wait longer to harvest, you’re running into snow and into freezing temperatures that will kill any further growth.‘
Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said the forecast for this winter is shaping up to be 1-2 degrees colder than normal, with slightly above-average snowfall.
Last spring, Reppert said the planting schedule was delayed because of abnormally high precipitation and storm events — most of it originating in the Gulf of Mexico.
The good news is that this spring likely won't see that kind of activity, although Reppert said the somewhat colder conditions may cause snow to stick around longer, which could also impact the beginning of planting season.
