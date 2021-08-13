CADILLAC — The Cadillac Farmers Market has come a long ways in 40 years.
Gloria Roderick remembers the first year of the market, 1981, when workers from the city set up a canopy for them in a parking lot south of where the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion now sits. The canopy didn’t last long, however, as delinquent youngsters tore it down the first night.
Nowadays, they no longer have to worry about their canopy being torn down, or even having to put up a canopy in the first place, which is a huge relief for Roderick.
“Never did I get to the point where I can put one up easily,” laughed Roderick, who to this day still sells produce at the market.
Roderick said the farmers market was started by a woman named Reanna Tice who owned a produce stand where Walraven’s Market currently exists in Cadillac West.
From their original location, they eventually moved across Lake Street to a gravel parking lot next to the AMVETS building, and in 2019, they moved to the brand new and aptly named Market at Cadillac Commons.
From its inception, the farmers market has been a place where local fruit, vegetable and other commodity growers can sell their produce directly to the public.
Over the years, the range of products offered at the market has expanded to include crafts, plants, baked goods, bees and natural medicines, to name a few things.
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Cadillac Farmers Market, there will be a number of special things happening this Friday and Saturday, including hourly giveaways, games, live music, story time for kids and other activities. The celebration will conclude on Saturday with a performance by an Elvis tribute artist at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
The celebration is the brainchild of new market manager Mary Galvanek and her team of market coordinators, which includes her husband Al Hubbell, business partner Sarah Saldivar, assistant Emily Ruppert, social media and marketing specialist Brandy Waltemyer, and entertainment coordinator Dan Belleville.
As part of her vision, Galvanek and her team have worked to bring in more vendors, add live entertainment and expand the online presence of the market.
In addition to the 40th anniversary, Galvanek said their other major event of the season will be a Halloween/harvest celebration on Oct. 30.
The market will be held every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 30.
For more information on the market, go to cadillacfarmersmarket.org and check them out on Facebook.
40th anniversary celebration schedule of events:
Friday, Aug. 13
• 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. — Story time with Anne Murray (the wacky kids’ writer)
• 10 a.m. to noon — Live music from Dave Dalton
• Noon to 3 p.m. — Live music from Dan Belleville
Saturday, Aug. 14
• 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. — Story time with Anne Murray (the wacky kids’ writer. Bonus story times and kids activities sponsored by Horizon Books)
• 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Live music from Dave Dalton
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Live music from Bill Barnett
• 2 to 4 p.m. — Elvis the Tribute Artist performing at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
