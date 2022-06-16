EVART — Local farmers markets are kicking off this month to bring homegrown produce and handmade goods to their communities. Opening days for the Evart, Cadillac and Reed City markets are just a few days away, and each one has a unique set of vendors and programs to offer.
The Evart Farmers Market is the first to open for the season, with the first market taking place Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Over the last six years that she’s been operating the market, Certified Market Manager Angela Hunter said the number of vendors has greatly increased.
This season, she’s expecting to have around 30 vendors every Saturday. It’s important to Hunter that the market offer a wide variety of goods, and that she sticks to one or two vendors per specialty item.
Several local farms will be selling produce at the market, along with local bakers. Hunter said other edible goods available at the market include mushrooms, maple syrup, popcorn and honey.
Artisans are also welcome to come and sell their items, but there’s a strict handmade-only policy. Rugs, jewelry, body scrubs succulents, wood carvings and more will be available throughout the market season.
Michigan State University Extension is returning to the market to bring outdoor education programming. Hunter said they typically attend once a month and participation is open to anyone.
To provide a bit of entertainment for market shoppers, several musical acts have been scheduled to play throughout the summer. A few of the confirmed acts include players from the Dulcimer Fest, which comes to Evart in July, the Bob Marshall Band and Jake Slater.
Hunter has also made some brand-new additions to this year’s market. She’s decided to partner with the Farwell Farmers Market to coordinate “Market to Market,” a biking trip that takes shoppers from the Evart market to the Farwell, and back to Evart again.
The ride takes place on Aug. 27 and starts at 9 a.m. On July 2, the market will be hosting a story walk, where organizers will pick out a book, remove the pages and spread them out around the market for kids to read. When they’ve completed the story, they receive a free book.
Hunter said the market accepts a number of payment options as well including EBT and Snap, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC, Senior Fresh and Spectrum vouchers.
The Cadillac Farmers Market is back and bigger than ever, according to Market Master Mary Galvanek. Market days are every Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with opening day taking place June 14.
Galvanek said favorite vendors from years past are planning to return, but the market is also welcoming some new faces this season. Fresh fruit, veggies, mushrooms, goat cheese and microgreens will all be available, and Fenner Farms is scheduled to bring a mobile meat market on Fridays.
Friday markets will also have live music from musicians like Bill Barnett and Gary Walsh, and kids activities sponsored by 4H and other local organizations. Chico’s Taco House will be on site with a food truck, and Galvanek said all food offered by Chico’s at the market will be made with locally grown ingredients.
“We’ve been really doing our best to kind of foster a local food movement within our community, and I think our team is doing a really great job with that,” she said. “The farmers market will be a one-stop shop for your groceries and gifts and all things local.”
A few new additions for this year’s market include live broadcasts from Rich Spicer of 107.9 and a number of young adult and teen vendors who will be selling their own goods and services.
Galvanek said she and her team have jump started a young entrepreneurs program, which gives younger vendors access to their marketing resources and a space to grow their business.
Bringing community farmers and artisans together under one market is important for the local economy and for personal nutrition, Galvanek said.
“We live in a food desert inside of an agricultural community, where our agricultural community actually grows a lot of food, but none of it is for us,” she said. “And that’s the thing is that, through shopping at the market, everybody can change that. They can change the infrastructure of the local food; they can cure the food desert.”
Although it does include a selection of produce and other farm-raised goods, the Reed City Area Chamber of Commerce has opted to call its event the Community Market.
Chamber Coordinator Alanna McBee said the market will operate on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and that the intention is not to compete with other markets, but to give vendors an opportunity to bring in revenue on the weekend. Opening day is June 26 on the lawn of the Reed City Depot.
McBee is expecting to see more vendors this year in comparison to last, and said they’ll be adding food trucks, kids activities and music as well.
“We are really trying to make this more than your average farmer’s market by not only providing fresh produce from our area’s local farmers, but also providing an opportunity for local artisans and crafting vendors to display their amazing, homemade products,” she said. “We believe adding in a fun event for kids and families will really help pull the community part of the market together,” she said.
Both the Evart and Cadillac farmers markets will run into October, and the Reed City Community Market will run through the end of August.
