LEROY — This summer more than most, dairy cattle are experiencing a lot of discomfort from the heat.
That’s been Amy Martin’s experience at Gingrich Meadows Dairy Farm during the last couple of weeks.
“The heat’s normally not much of a problem,‘ said Martin, who looks after about 550 milk-producing cows in addition to about 500 calves on the family farm in Osceola County.
“This year, it’s been hard on them. When they’re hot, they don’t eat as much and don’t produce as much milk.‘
During the recent string of extremely hot and humid days, Martin said they saw declines in milk production of about 4 pounds a day in most of the cows, which adds up to a pretty big loss altogether.
Martin said it’s the adult, milk-producing cows that suffer most from hot conditions, since converting food into milk already generates a lot of natural body heat. Calves and bulls don’t produce as much body heat, so they generally require less attention during hot periods.
It’s not necessarily a certain temperature that makes the cows uncomfortable, but rather Martin said it’s the persistence of that temperature over long periods of time that begins to cause problems.
“They’re already producing a lot of heat and they don’t sweat well,‘ Martin said. “After six or seven days (of extreme heat), you start to see issues.‘
Farmers in the past didn’t understand the extent to which heat affected their cattle and would build barns out of the steel and open a few windows when it got too hot. Martin said many cows died under these conditions, as it was literally like “baking‘ them alive.
“When we learned this (about 30 years ago), the first thing we did was rip all the steel out of our barns,‘ Martin remembers.
Modern barns don’t have enclosing walls but rather large open areas along their sides that allow air to flow freely through them. Martin said their barn roof is also specially designed to block the sun’s rays during all times of the day.
To alleviate some of the discomfort caused by heat, farmers employ a host of other techniques, as well.
At Gingrich Meadows, Martin said they have 72 large fans mounted inside the main barn that automatically turn on when temperatures reach 68-69 degrees.
Another technique they use is setting up plenty of sandy areas where the cattle can lie down. Martin said the sand always stays pretty cool in the shaded barn.
She said they also make sure the cows have easy access to drinking water.
Some farmers set up machines that cattle can pass by and receive a little mist of water to cool down. Extreme temperatures generally don’t persist long enough to justify the use of such a machine in Northern Michigan, although Martin said it’s possible some farmers around here are using them. She doesn’t, partly because she doesn’t feel they are necessary and also because they’re “finicky.‘
“If they’re not set up just right, they can give the cows pneumonia,‘ Martin said.
