Farms in McBain, Evart awarded for high-quality milk production

MCBAIN — Several area farms were honored recently for producing some of the best milk in the region.
The National Mastitis Council recognized the U.S. dairy industry’s “cream of the crop‘ when it comes to producing quality milk at its Jan. 31 Awards Luncheon, held in conjunction with the NMC 59th Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.
Farms in Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin submitted 82 applications in the contest: six were given Platinum awards, 18 were given Gold awards and 14 were given Silver awards.
According to an NMC press release, National Dairy Quality Awards judges considered many criteria when reviewing finalists’ applications. In addition to milk quality indicators, such as somatic cell count and standard plate count, judges looked at specific details about each operation, including milking routine, cow comfort, udder health monitoring programs, treatment and prevention programs, strategies for overall herd health and welfare, and adherence to drug use and record keeping regulations.
Two farms in Missaukee and Osceola counties were given Gold awards in the contest — VanPolen Farms in McBain and Wirth Farms, in Evart.
Mike VanPolen said producing high-quality milk has been a priority for them.
“It’s something we’re passionate about,‘ VanPolen said. “It takes a whole team.‘
VanPolen said in order to produce the best product possible their milkers have to follow strict protocols, including ascertaining cow and udder health before attaching the milking unit.
Cutting corners in the milking room is something that is easy to do, but VanPolen said they monitor somatic cell count in their product to ensure proper procedures are being followed at all times.
“We keep a close eye on that,‘ VanPolen said. “If something is going wrong, we can pick up on it and fix whatever is going on right away.‘
VanPolen said they also provide employees pay incentives to motivate them to follow all the procedures and take pride in their work.
Producing milk with a low somatic cell count basically means it has a low bacteria level, which helps in the pasteurization process, VanPolen said.
Several other area farms also made the list, including Silver award winners Benthem Brothers Inc., in McBain; Bosscher Dairy, in McBain; and Dick Haven Farms, in McBain.
Joe Kulhawick, herd manager for Bosscher Dairy, said farmers in this area are very fortunate to be close to a number of valuable resources.
He said some of the best veterinarians practice in the area and help keep their cattle healthy. The area also has three of the most talented equipment specialists, which keep their machines running smoothly. On top of all that, Kulhawick said they have access to some top-notch farm implement stores, including Ellens Equipment, in McBain, and Bader and Sons, in Lake City.
“In order to maintain those standards (of quality milk production), everything has to work,‘ Kulhawick said.
The Cadillac News reached out to other local farms that were awarded in the contest but did not hear back by press time.
