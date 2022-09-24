CLARE — A Clare County woman, who was arrested in Cadillac last fall, recently pleaded guilty to the murders of four people in Clare County’s 55th Circuit Court.
Judy Marie Boyer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder — premeditated for the murders of Henry Boyer and Patricia Boyer and second-degree murder for the murders of Wade Bacon and Zachary Salminen on Oct. 20, 2021, according to Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Williams Ambrozaitis.
Ambrozaitis said she faces a potential maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole and sentencing will be scheduled for a date in November.
Earlier this year, Judy Boyer was found competent to stand trial and criminally responsible.
Competency to stand trial means deciding whether or not the defendant is mentally capable of standing trial due to the defendant’s current mental or emotional state of being. The defendant also must be able to understand the charge he or she is facing, understand his or her Constitutional trial rights, and have the ability to rationally assist his or her lawyer in the defense of the case.
In contrast, criminal responsibility means deciding if the defendant should be deemed responsible or not for the alleged crime based upon their mental or emotional state at the time of the offense.
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Oct. 21, 2021, that Judy Boyer had been arrested without incident in Cadillac. The Clare County woman was arraigned in 80th District Court on Oct. 22, 2021.
All were shot on Oct. 20, 2021, at the Boyer home in Grant Township in Clare County. Bacon and Salminen were there to work on the roof. Judy Boyer lived across the street.
Bacon was “helping an elderly man with household fixes before winter settled in,” sister Wrae Bacon said on a GoFundMe page. He ”died doing what he always did: helping others.”
After her arrest, Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka talked about the incidents leading to her apprehension. He said on Oct. 21, 2021, law enforcement received a tip that Boyer was at one of the residences in the Cadillac area that she was known to frequent.
Ottjepka said officers from his department as well as deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded. When police arrived at the residence Boyer was believed to be staying in, she was found still seated in a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck, Ottjepka said.
Ottjepka said Judy Boyer was taken into custody and police proceeded to secure the vehicle to have it towed back to Clare County. He also said Boyer didn’t have any weapons on her person, but police in Wexford County didn’t search the vehicle. The vehicle was searched by law enforcement in Clare County.
During her arraignment on Oct. 22, 2021, in Clare County’s 80th District Court, Ambrozaitis told Judge Joshua Farrell that Judy Boyer had a journal with the names of other people whom she wanted to kill.
At the time of her arraignment, Ambrozaitis told the Cadillac News she could not go into detail about the journal entry and whether any of the names were of Wexford County residents. That remains unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.