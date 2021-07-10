REED CITY — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office reported a Wellston man was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash with a semitrailer at the intersection of LeRoy Road and 200th Avenue.
At approximately 1:23 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said first responders were dispatched to the LeRoy Township intersection for the report of a possible fatal crash between a car and semitrailer. The preliminary investigation showed the car, driven by the Wellston man, failed to stop at the signed intersection and the semitrailer could not avoid the collision, police said.
The Wellston man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the driver of the semitrailer, a Reed City man, was uninjured in the crash. Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
As a result of the crash, the intersection was closed for some time before it was reopened later on Thursday.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Meceola Central Dispatch, Osceola County EMS, LeRoy Fire Department and the Michigan State Police.
