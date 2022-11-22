TUSTIN — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal head-on collision that occurred on U.S. 131 Saturday night.
Sheriff Mark Cool said the driver of an SUV was heading south in the northbound lane of U.S. 131 before colliding with a semi-truck near mile marker 167.
Cool said the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi did not sustain any injuries. He said the accident does not appear to be weather-related.
