CADILLAC — There’s not much that will prevent a father from being at his daughter’s wedding, including a debilitating stroke, in the case of one family with connections to the Cadillac area.
Cadillac couple Scott and Jaslyn Hatch recently tied the knot under very special circumstances following a medical emergency involving Jaslyn’s father, Rick Kitchen.
Scott said they were scheduled to be married in the Cadillac area last week but after Rick suffered a stroke, they called off their original plans.
“We weren’t sure what state he would have been in,‘ Scott said.
After he was admitted to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment on Feb. 1, Rick’s wife and Jaslyn’s mother, Beth, said she learned from her sister-in-law that the hospital had a chapel. That got her thinking about the possibility of having the ceremony at the hospital so Rick could be there for his daughter’s special day.
She mentioned her idea to a nurse, who helped get the ball rolling.
“Everybody was involved,‘ Beth said about the hospital staff all joining in to make the event possible. “It was a blessing to have it come together.‘
Beth said she tried to keep it from her husband that they were planning to bring the wedding to him but with all the decisions that go into putting an event like this together, it was tough.
“He kept giving me this look,‘ Beth laughed. “At one point, he asked me, ‘What aren’t you telling me?’‘
“I figured something was going on but I didn’t have a clue,‘ Rick said.
Jaslyn said the days leading up the wedding were pretty chaotic, as they had only 1-2 days of planning before the event.
“I was getting calls every hour or half-hour from my mom,‘ Jaslyn said. “It was hectic.‘
Recreational therapist Alicia Hass arranged for the ceremony to be held in the Reflective Day Space on the hospital’s fifth floor, and music therapist Pete Muszkiewicz learned “Daddy‘ by Abby Anderson to play for the father-daughter dance. Others found clothes for Rick to wear, and physical therapist Tim Spaulding was ready to provide support.
“Mary Free Bed really has a good family sense ... we all work as a team to make the patients’ goals happen,‘ said registered nurse Briana Abney. “This was a big goal of Rick’s to be able to walk his daughter down the aisle.‘
Although Rick had an idea his wife was up to something, seeing his daughter round a hospital hallway corner in her wedding dress still came as quite a surprise.
“You didn’t think I would do it without you, did you?‘ Jaslyn asked her father as she walked toward him.‘
Rick was having a hard time coming up with the words to describe what it meant to him to be able to be a part of Jaslyn’s wedding.
“Like any miracle, words can’t express what that means,‘ Rick said. “The whole thing is just awesome.‘
Scott said he’s glad his bride was able to have the day she wanted.
“It meant the world to me,‘ Jaslyn said.
To watch of a video of the wedding and the moment Rick sees Jaslyn for the first time in her dress, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWfXxdsZwFE.
