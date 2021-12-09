CADILLAC — Four members of a Manton family remained hospitalized Wednesday with serious injuries following a head-on crash Tuesday north of Cadillac.
Around 2:53 p.m., David Norton and three of his sons, Virgil, Xavier and Dorrien, were in a Toyota 4 Runner on South Mackinaw Trail near East 32 Road when a Honda Civic driven by a 33-year-old Cadillac resident crossed the center line and struck their vehicle.
All five occupants from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals after sustaining serious injuries. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office reports that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
El Paso resident Mary Warren, who is a sister of David Norton, said Virgil currently is on life support with severe head trauma. He has woken up a couple of times and wiggled his fingers and toes but still has a long road ahead. She said David has a broken jaw, broken back, and broken leg and ankle, and is going to require significant physical therapy. Dorrien has a cranial fracture, bruised lung, and broken wrist so he is being observed overnight for the time being. Xavier has a facial fracture and is stable.
David runs his own home improvement business and the family were in the Cadillac area picking up firewood when the crash occurred, Warren said.
David’s partner, JoyLynn, is taking care of their other two boys, John and Shawn, and in between jobs at the moment. Warren said it will be difficult for her to go to work when the boys and David return home from the hospital and will need her help.
To assist the family with everyday bills, food and travel costs to and from the two hospitals, Warren has set up a Gofundme page and is hoping to raise $5,000.
“We do not know the extent to which David will be able to work after he is out of the hospital,” Warren wrote on the Gofundme page. “We also hope and pray Virgil wakes up and makes a recovery but there may be permanent brain damage for him, leaving him unable to work for a while, too.”
Warren said already, members of the community have stepped forward to offer their help, including one Manton resident who said they would pay $1,000 to repair David’s work truck (not the vehicle involved in the crash, which was totaled).
“I really didn’t expect that,” said Warren, who added that it was difficult not to become emotional when thinking about the outpouring of support they’ve already received.
“David is the kind of person that will give the shirt off his back for anyone,” Warren said. “I just hope that people understand that they’re helping a family that really, truly needs it and won’t take it for granted ... This family is very resilient and never asks for handouts but this is a very extreme circumstance that no one ever dreamed would happen to them.”
The Gofundme page can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-with-expenses-after-auto-accident.
Police have not yet identified the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash.
