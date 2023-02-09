FBI assisting with investigation of school swatting calls

CADILLAC — The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents Tuesday and assisting in the investigation with local and state officials in hopes of finding the source of the hoax threats.
That was the information released by the FBI in a press release and due to the ongoing investigation, the FBI was unable to provide more details.
Although they could not go into more details, the FBI release stated it was important to note that law enforcement is going to use all available resources to investigate a school threat until we determine whether it is real or not.
Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual crisis, according to the FBI. Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public and cost taxpayers a lot of money; not to mention ruin the future of those making the hoax threats as they’ll likely have a criminal record.
On Wednesday, Cadillac Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka said he has been in Grand Rapids attending a conference this week but was briefed Tuesday on the incident. He said his department’s response was immediate and the situation resolved very quickly as there was no school.
He didn’t have any information regarding the FBI’s involvement in the Cadillac investigation or the investigations across the state, but he said it would make sense due to the agency’s broad scope of jurisdiction.
As for the Cadillac High School, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said it was business as usual on Wednesday. She said no statements were made regarding the swatting call to the student body when they returned Wednesday after the snow day closed school on the previous day. While there is always concern about copycat threats and behaviors, nothing of that nature occurred on Wednesday.
She also said a handful of parents reached out to the district saying they appreciated the information that was shared Tuesday. Brown said they also appreciated the response of law enforcement during the swatting call.
Cadillac High School was part of a list of schools that received calls Tuesday morning saying shootings had occurred. The calls, also known as swatting, sent police in Cadillac and Detroit, Saginaw, Jackson, Ann Arbor and Okemos, to schools across those areas. Swatting is defined as a prank call made to emergency services attempting to dispatch law enforcement to a particular location.
Cadillac City Police Department received a call at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday from a man with a heavy accent stating two students were shot at Cadillac High School. Police responded to the school in under two minutes and the district and the police department were aware that the call Tuesday was part of a coordinated campaign threatening schools across the state.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also reissued her stance about the seriousness of making threats against schools. In a release, Nessel’s office stated the Michigan State Police reported that K-12 schools in Detroit, Ann Arbor and Okemos were the victims of these swatting calls. Unlike Cadillac, however, those districts were conducting classes on Tuesday.
