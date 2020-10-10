DETROIT — A day after the details of the operation that resulted in the arrest of 13 men who are alleged to have plotted the kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the FBI released details about the investigation and case.
FBI Public Affairs Officer Special Agent Mara Schneider said while the arrest of one suspect who was charged in federal court was from outside the state, this case focuses on Michigan. Schneider said, however, that Michigan doesn't have the corner marketed on these kinds of groups of extremists. That said, this group is.
While the term militia is being used to describe the men who have been arrested in connection with this plot, Schneider said it is more appropriate to call them domestic terrorists than to call them "militia." The fact that the group was being investigated by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is just one reason for that declaration.
FBI Director Christopher Wray gave a statement before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Sept. 24. In his comments, he spoke about incidents such as the plot that was recently foiled by law enforcement.
In his comments to the committee, he said preventing terrorist attacks remains the FBI’s top priority. However, the threat posed by terrorism — both international terrorism and domestic violent extremism — Wray said has evolved significantly since 9/11.
Domestic violent extremists pose a steady and evolving threat of violence and economic harm to the United States and, while trends may shift, the underlying drivers for domestic violent extremism — such as perceptions of government or law enforcement overreach, sociopolitical conditions, racism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, misogyny, and reactions to legislative actions— remain constant, he said.
The FBI is most concerned about lone offender attacks, primarily shootings, as they have served as the dominant lethal mode for domestic violent extremist attacks, according to Wray. More deaths were caused by domestic violent extremists than international terrorists in recent years. He said 2019 was the deadliest year for domestic extremist violence since the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.
"The greatest threat we face in the homeland is that posed by lone actors radicalized online who look to attack soft targets with easily accessible weapons. We see this lone-actor threat manifested both within domestic violent extremists and homegrown violent extremists, two distinct sets of individuals that generally self-radicalized and mobilize to violence on their own," Wray said. "Domestic violent extremists are individuals who commit violent criminal acts in furtherance of ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as racial bias and anti-government sentiment. Homegrown violent extremists are individuals who have been radicalized primarily in the United States, and who are inspired by, but not receiving individualized direction from, foreign terrorist organizations."
