CADILLAC — This time of year it is not out of the question for out-of-towners and tourists to visit Cadillac.
On Wednesday, however, Ev Rexford, her husband Bob and their friends Buzz and Linda Smith were out for a boat ride on Lake Cadillac when they noticed something. At first, Ev said they all thought there were some swans on the lake because they saw some big, white-colored birds on Lake Cadillac.
As they got closer, that assumption changed. They realized they were looking at pelicans and in particular American White Pelicans.
“I’ve never seen pelicans before and we have had a boat on the water for nine years,” she said.
The pair of pelicans were spotted on the lake in the area of Cheryl’s Landing and Marina, 1749 North Blvd., around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Ev said the interaction they had with the birds lasted about 10 minutes.
They tried to get closer to get a better look at the pelicans but they took off as they approached. She said the two pelicans flew in the direction of the canal but other than that she didn’t know where they went once they took off.
She said there was to be a boating excursion Thursday to see if the birds return.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Vern Richardson joked that they could be tourists trying to check out Cadillac during the busy Fourth of July week. He also said that pelicans are not a bird species he has a lot of interaction with or knowledge of because there are not a lot of them in the Cadillac area or Northwest Michigan region.
In June 2017 the Cadillac News wrote a brief story about an American White Pelican that was spotted on the coves of Lake Mitchell.
At the time, a different DNR wildlife biologist than Richardson stated sightings have increased in Michigan over the past 15 to 20 years. Previously, pelicans were usually only encountered as migrant birds along the Lake Michigan coast in April. Now, they are becoming more common, and Lake Erie has up to 100 pelicans summering each year.
According to the National Audubon Society, the American White Pelican is one of the largest birds in North America, with a 9-foot wingspan. Similar to Brown Pelican in shape but much larger, and very different in habits. American White Pelicans occur far inland, feed cooperatively in shallow lakes and do not dive from the air for fish, according to the society. Despite its great size, the National Audubon Society said it is a spectacular flier, with flocks often soaring very high in the air, ponderously wheeling and circling in unison.
