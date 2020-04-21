Federal judge delays filing deadline for Michigan candidates

LANSING — Michigan candidates will have 17 additional days to collect voter signatures to qualify for the ballot because of the state's order to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge ruled Monday, the eve of the filing deadline.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Terrence Berg was a reprieve for Eric Esshaki, a Republican running for a Detroit-area congressional seat. Local judicial candidates had joined the lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state election officials, too.
Tuesday is the deadline under state law. The judge delayed it until May 8. He said candidates can collect half as many signatures as normal, and he ordered that they be able to gather them by email instead of requiring a physical signature.
The order, however, only pertains to offices that do not include an option to file with a filing fee, according to the Michigan Bureau of Elections. This means the order doesn't apply to any county or township office and it also doesn't apply to the office of state representative. The elections the order does effect includes those for U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, Wayne County Community College Trustee, all judicial offices for candidates who are not the incumbent, and any city offices where the city charter does not allow the option to file with a fee, according to the election bureau.
For all other offices, the filing deadline remains 4 p.m on Apri 21.
Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm said Monday morning she was starting to digest the order and had received two different emails about what it meant to local clerks.
"This has no barring on local candidates, but it does affect our senate races and congress," she said. For (the local) level of filing it is over at 4 p.m. (Tuesday)," she said. "We have petitions if (local candidates) need them. All they have to do is call this office and we will make arrangements. I did one on the tailgate of a truck last week."
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said she was performing her duties in circuit court Monday morning when she was first alerted to the order. Overall, Nyman said leading up to Monday's order she had received only a few concerns from township officials about being able to circulate petitions. Once she reminded them they only needed 3-10 signatures and one could be their own, those concerns subsided.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said the only thing delaying the filing deadline does is prevent county clerks from finalizing their ballots. Since the deadline for getting proposals on the August ballot is May 12, Nielsen said county clerks couldn't finalize their ballots until after that anyway.
In the order, Berg said Whitmer's stay-at-home measure and the petition requirements "operate in tandem to impose a severe burden on plaintiff’s ability to seek elected office," violating Esshaki's constitutional rights. Esshaki said he had collected more than 700 of the 1,000 signatures needed by the time the order was issued, but he could not get the rest.
Messages seeking comment were left with Whitmer and with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. A spokesman for Benson said her office would comment later in the day.
The state had said Whitmer’s emergency declaration on March 10 “should have acted as a wake-up call‘ to Esshaki to “double down on signature collection efforts" before the stay-home order was issued March 23.
“This argument both defies good sense and flies in the face of all other guidance that the state was offering to citizens at the time,‘ Berg said.
The judge also rejected the state's contention that candidates could use a mail-in campaign to gather signatures. He said it would cost them more money and be prohibitive during the virus outbreak.
Esshaki is seeking the GOP nomination in the 11th Congressional District, which Democrat Haley Stevens flipped from Republican control in 2018. Another GOP candidate, Whitney Williams, filed a brief opposing his request for an injunction.
Asked Friday why she had not extended the deadline, Whitmer said such deadlines are “critical in terms of keeping our elections on schedule. ... It's really important that, especially in times of crisis, we protect these fundamentals that are truths of our democracy.‘
