CADILLAC — Wexford County is looking at receiving a lot of money thanks to the recently passed federal stimulus package.
The more than $6.5 million the county could receive, as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, is roughly 45% of the current $14.3 million General Fund budget. While the possibilities of how the county could spend that infusion of one-time money are numerous, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said she isn't getting too excited just yet.
While that more than $6.5 million was the congressional estimate given, the final numbers will be determined by the U.S. Department of Treasury. The other issue is no municipality knows exactly what the stimulus money can be spent on once they do have a final number.
"It's a lot of money. We just don't know how we can spend it and we don't know yet what the eligible expenses are," she said. "We're all (municipalities) waiting for the U.S. Treasury to come up with their guidelines."
As part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved last month, Bridge Magazine reported the Michigan state government is expected to get $5.9 billion, according to an estimate from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
More than $4.4 billion more is going to every township, city and county, in amounts ranging from $100 per resident to as high as $1,300, according to the Bridge Magazine article.
The money is largely based on population, but some counties and communities with higher rates of poverty got more money.
While community leaders cannot use the money to pay pension debts or provide tax cuts, there are few limits on the money, according to the Bridge Magazine article. Governments can pay for infrastructure upgrades, hazard pay for workers, parks, downtown improvements and the like.
Koch said it is too bad that paying down pension obligation is not allowed as that would be the best thing to do to assist Wexford County's financial health. Things got political in 2020 and Koch said the sentiment that stimulus money couldn't be used in that manner started.
"I think the state of Illinois was saying, 'Cool, we got this money and we can pay down our pension liabilities,' and the Fed said, 'Oh, you can't do that. We're not going to allow federal money to pay for the past mistakes of local states and local units,'" she said.
The pension obligations by the county have increased for various reasons. The county's obligations have increased due to the 2011 elimination of the defined benefit pension to new employees (ie they are not putting into the system), an aging workforce, longer life expectancies, the 2008 recession, and other actuarial calculations.
With paying down pension liabilities, not an option, Koch said capital improvement projects and other one-time improvements would make sense, but it is hard to say what exactly will be done. Especially since they don't know much about what the money can be spent on.
That, however, doesn't mean the county isn't compiling a list of ideas, according to Koch.
She said since news of the stimulus payment was made official, Koch said she has been hearing suggestions from many people. She is writing them down and eventually will present them to the full Wexford County Board of Commissioners for discussion.
When it comes to what those suggestions are, Koch said the Wexford County Civic Arena needs several upgrades and has been a suggestion. Other things included upgrades to county technology, especially in the court system. Fixing the parking lot at the Lake Street building and other general improvements to the building also are options.
She also said it isn't known if other debt like for the newer addition to the courthouse or the new jail could be paid down with the stimulus money. She also said making improvements to the dam could be an option, but again nothing is certain.
What is known is the money doesn't have to be spent until the end of 2024. For Koch, with all the uncertainty currently surrounding the stimulus payment, that time is probably the best thing about the payment.
"This is an unprecedented, one-time investment in local government, so it makes a lot of sense to think long and hard about what's the best possible use of this taxpayer money," she said. "We're never going to get another chunk of money like this again. What's the best possible use for the taxpayers and the county? There are all sorts of possibilities, but we just don't know enough about what's an eligible expense and what's not."
The Bridge article reported Michigan municipalities lost $8.6 billion in state-revenue sharing from 2001 to 2018. The number of municipal employees fell 20% — over 87,000 jobs — to 356,012 between September 2001 and September 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But while many local government leaders were thanking their fortune for the stimulus largesse, it’s likely not free. Reports have indicated President Joe Biden will push for tax increases to pay for the plan, likely seeking to reverse cuts on corporations and high earners enacted during the Trump administration, according to Bridge Magazine's reporting.
