CADILLAC — Opening day of Luther Days was filled with laughs, fruit and horses.
Luther Days was from July 1 to July 3 and hosted an array of events.
The day started out with the Youth Fishing Tournament from 9 a.m. to noon. 58 kids across three age groups participated in the tournament.
Luther resident John Quigley has been putting on the event for the last six years.
“This is probably our best year ever,” said Quigley. “I do this to get kids out and into the spirit of fishing.”
The second big event of the day was the 3-on-3 basketball tournament. With three to four age brackets, the teams went through a bracket style competition.
The watermelon eating contest was another event. The contest had multiple winners with each one winning a small prize.
“This is a tight-knit community,” said Luther resident Tanya Holmes.
Toward the end of the day, the main event was ready to start. The Flying Star Rodeo came to Luther for the first time and showed why they have been in the business for more than 30 years.
The rodeo had a total of 9 events, Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc, Barrel Racing, Tie Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Breakaway Roping, Women’s Breakaway Roping, Team Roping and Bull Riding.
The event was located behind Luther Elementary School and started at 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 2, had the Grand Parade and the start of Luther’s very own Fear Factor.
Sunday, July 3, ended the festival with the Queen of Hearts raffle, ziplining and fireworks.
