CADILLAC — The Cadillac area will see some money through the CARES Act, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency both announced on Wednesday.
But the details of exactly which organizations will receive the money or how much are somewhat thin.
Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act on March 27.
Heidi Gustine, executive director of the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan (which serves Wexford and Missaukee Counties, among others) said news has been rapidly coming out about CARES Act funding, but she was still working to learn some of the finer points, such as restrictions on how the money can be spent that will dictate where the money can go.
She said she expects northwest Michigan's organizations that serve seniors to get a little under a million dollars through the CARES Act but was in the process of learning more details.
MDHHS said Wednesday that Michigan would receive $25 million. The money will be disbursed to "a network of community-based organizations – such as Area Agencies on Aging, local community and senior centers, faith-based organizations, Commissions and Councils on Aging, and other nonprofit service providers" – which "help millions of older adults stay healthy and continue living independently."
Also on Wednesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency it will send money to local counties.
The CARES Act is providing $200 million to help “local service organizations that provide critical resources to people with economic emergencies, which include our hungry and homeless populations," Congressman John Moolenaar's office said on Wednesday, citing FEMA's announcement.
The congressman's office announced that Wexford County would be getting $19,485 in FEMA CARES Act funding, while Missaukee County would receive $9,594 and Osceola County would receive $12,930.
FEMA says the money will be distributed in early June to human service organizations.
Oasis Family Resource Center is listed as a contact for previous funding from the federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP).
"The National Board allocates EFSP funding to qualifying local jurisdictions (counties and cities) based on a formula using the most recent national population, unemployment and poverty data. Each funded jurisdiction establishes a local board that awards the grant funds to local social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, that can best address the identified needs of the community," FEMA said.
“This funding will help take care of vulnerable people in mid and northern Michigan,‘ said Congressman John Moolenaar, who voted for the CARES Act in March. “The crisis has increased food and shelter concerns for many people in our state and this will help address those issues with funding for local organizations who know our communities well."
