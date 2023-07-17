CADILLAC — Cadillac High School has a lot of clubs students can join, but one is targeting female students who have an interest in science, technology, engineering and math.
During the past school year, the Future Women in STEM Club received a grant from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation and the Women’s Giving Circle and spent the dollars from that grant on three main things, according to Future Women in STEM Club Advisor Kristen Ruppel. In total, the club received $2,200.
In November, Ruppel said the club took a field trip to the Van Andel Education Institute where they experienced a lab on force and motion and designed a roller coaster. Ruppel also said the students met with a scientist to discuss her career and toured a medical lab.
In March, the club spent some of the grant money to design two labs that were set up and delivered to the three Cadillac elementary schools and the CAPS Crew after-school program.
One of the labs was a chemical reaction called “Elephant Toothpaste” and the other had students designing a magnetic marble run.
The final part of the grant was used in May when the club went to Michigan’s Adventure. Once at the amusement park, the club members got the chance to meet with the vice president of maintenance and vice president of human resources to discuss their careers. Ruppel said the two park employees also talked about the pathway it took to get into those careers.
The students also got to experience the park and its multiple roller coasters.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said research has shown girls often face societal barriers and stereotypes that discourage them from pursuing STEM subjects. By actively promoting girls’ involvement in STEM activities, Brown said they can break the stereotypes and empower them to pursue their passions without limitations.
Brown also said Ruppel does a great job providing Cadillac High School students with opportunities that explore future job opportunities and foster critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity, which are transferable skills in any field.
“STEM skills have become increasingly vital for success in various careers. It is imperative that we equip girls with the necessary tools and opportunities to thrive in these fields,” she said. “Thanks to local organizations’ support like the Women’s Giving Circle and the Youth Advisory Committee, CAPS is able to foster an inclusive environment that encourages girls to explore and excel in STEM.”
