FALMOUTH — Several organizations are teaming up to host a fertilizer workshop in Falmouth on Tuesday, April 5.
Originally scheduled for Feb. 22, the workshop was rescheduled due to the ice storm that hit the area in late February.
The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will take place at The Barn at Keith and Becky Dick’s, 2413 E. Workman Road, in Falmouth. Presenters from the MSU Extension, Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program, and Ceres Solutions will be in attendance to review a variety of topics related to fertilizer, caring for crops and soil testing.
“You can’t keep up with it all as a farmer,” said Jodi DeHate, a MAEAP technician and one of the workshop presenters. “So having a workshop that’s very pointed and very specific and very short can be very helpful.”
Tuesday’s workshop will kick off with a presentation on nutrient uptake and timing by MSU Extension representative Paul Gross. During his presentation, DeHate said attendees will learn about how to take care of their corn and alfalfa plants.
“In basic terms ... just talks about good management of applying fertilizers when the plant needs it,” DeHate said.
Next on the agenda is a presentation by MSU representative Christina Currell on soil and pre-sidedress nitrogen testing. DeHate said they want to encourage farmers to test their soil before they begin to grow their crops.
“What sidedress nitrate testing does is it shows what nitrogen is in the soil at that time and if you really need to apply commercial fertilizer or not,” DeHate said.
After a quick break, MSU Extension representative Stan Moore will give his presentation on the Extension’s Fertilizer Cost Comparison Tool. DeHate said this online tool allows farmers to compare the prices of different fertilizers.
DeHate said they will also go over how to prioritize fertilizer usage on a limited budget.
“Fertilizer prices have increased anywhere from 200 to 300% over last year,” DeHate said. “So, it’s just about really fine-tuning your system and seeing if you can cut back on some of the fertilizers.”
The workshop will conclude with a presentation by DeHate on some services she can provide local farmers. DeHate said she will also pass out information on services Ceres Solutions, a local farm service provider, can offer.
DeHate said the handouts will cover Ceres Solutions’ nitrate test.
“(It) shows what nitrogen is actually available for the plant to uptake at that moment,” DeHate said. “Because some of it is not available right away for the plant to use. So this shows you what is available right away to use.”
While the workshop is geared toward farmers, DeHate said everyone is welcome to attend. Though it’s not required, DeHate said she would appreciate it if people email her at jodi.DeHate@macd.org or give her a call at (231) 839-7193.
With such a packed agenda, DeHate said it’s a good opportunity to learn more about fertilizer cost and how to save money.
“If we can reduce the cost of any fertilizer, that would be a savings,” DeHate said. “And just knowing that there are other things out there to look at.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.