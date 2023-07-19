CADILLAC — An “old-time” jug band known as the Deep Fried Pickle Project is performing at the Festival of the Arts this weekend. They have a reputation for being zany, creative musicians that play “monster” instruments of their own making — and for creating “a rafter-shaking ruckus wherever they roll.”
The group will head up a Saturday instrument building project in the Kids Art Zone (Market) followed by the Kids Parade and then their performance at the Rotary Pavilion.
Festival organizer Paul Brown is especially pleased they will be here this year. The band is known for their enthusiastic ability to get parents and kids involved. And Brown has seen them in action at music festivals throughout Northern Michigan. This year he saw them again at Bliss Fest, going through the crowd with a long trail of kids and parents behind them.
“I’ve wanted to do this for years,” Brown said. “My goal is always to get someone to do a great fun activity with a parade for the kids.”
In fact, the group was scheduled to perform at the arts festival in 2020 and 2021, the COVID years. Instead, they provided a virtual performance and the next year a video. Last year they were unavailable.
This is the year they will be live and in person at last.
“Audiences love them,” Brown said. “I’m thrilled they will be at the festival this year. They provide a great opportunity for kids and families to get involved and participate in the festival.”
On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Pickles will be in the Kids Art Zone (Market) where participants will create their own instruments. The Kids Parade follows from 1:45 to 2 p.m. They will march from the Market throughout the Festival and end up at the Rotary Pavilion.
From 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. the Deep Fried Pickle Project will perform their brand of music for kids of all ages.
Music at the Festival of the Arts — Friday
Three live musical performances will take the stage at the Rotary Pavilion on Friday, July 21, from 5:15 until 9 p.m.
The Cadillac Area Philharmonic Music Camp Award Recipients and the Cadillac High School Honors Ensemble take the stage from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.
The Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra with special guests, the Cadillac Footliters, will perform from 6 to 7 p.m.
And from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic, America’s premier youth fiddling show band from Saline.
Music at the Festival of the Arts — Saturday afternoon
The Clam Lake Band will perform at the Rotary Pavilion from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
The Deep Fried Pickle Project Jug Band performs from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.
