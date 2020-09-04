LAKE CITY – The 37th annual Festival of the Pines Prince and Princess Pageant will be held at 10 a.m. in the city park downtown on Saturday, Sept. 19, the day of the festival. In past years this included all kindergarten students from Lake City but this year it is expanded and includes any kindergarten students from a Missaukee County-area school. The kindergarteners will still come dressed as Lumber Jack or Lumber Jill for the pageant. They will also have the opportunity to partcipate in the festival parade starting at noon if they would like.
Entry forms for the pageant are available at the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce office downtown and must be submitted by Sept. 10. Applications can also be submitted via email. Get the details at info@lakecitymich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.