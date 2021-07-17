CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area YMCA is bringing back the Cadillac Festival of Races for 2021.
The Festival of Races will feature a 5K and 10K race along with activities for kids. The race will start at the Cadillac Rotary Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 4, and will run along Lake Cadillac.
“Given the event’s rich history, the Cadillac Area YMCA is proud to reintroduce the Festival of Races to the community. ... We hope everyone joins us in celebrating the ability to hold a live event in 2021 with such a storied Cadillac event,‘ said Dr. Kris Krannitz, Cadillac Area YMCA Board President.
All proceeds from the race will go toward the YMCA’s free seventh-grade membership program. The program allows any seventh-grade student to have a free Y membership with access to YMCA facility amenities, the drop-in Teen Center, free transportation on weekdays from CAPS schools to the Y, free healthy meals in the Teen Center, plus homework help and mentoring.
For more information, registration or to become a race sponsor go to www.cadillacfestivalofraces.com.
