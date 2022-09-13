LAKE CITY — Just a few more days.
The Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Festival of the Pines is returning to Lake City for its 44th year. With the festival set to run from Sept. 16 to 18, Executive Director Dawn Kaminski said they are still looking for more volunteers.
“There are always volunteers needed for the tent and the kids’ games on Saturday the 17th,” she said. “Once again, the biggest thing is volunteers and funding.”
Those interested in volunteering can call the Chamber at (231) 839-4969 or send an email to missaukeeareachamber@gmail.com.
Kaminski said sponsorships have been down this year. Since the Chamber has back-to-back events going on in the summer, Kaminski said they don’t like asking the same businesses to sponsor every event.
“We have to look into different ways that the Chamber can perhaps raise some more money,” she said.
Kaminski said everything is coming together though, with many of the same events coming back. A majority of the events will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, such as the woodcarver in the city park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the blazing arrows tournament at Maple Grove Park starting at 11 a.m., and the chili cookoff at the event tent from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Also taking place on Sept. 17 is the prince and princess of the festival pageant at the city park from 11 a.m. to noon. Kaminski said the Chamber has sent out applications for the pageant to Lake City Area Schools, McBain Schools, and Northern Michigan Christian School. Those who didn’t receive an application can pick them up at the Chamber building.
Kaminski said participants will need to have applications turned in by Tuesday, Sept. 13. The pageant is only open to kindergartners, and Kaminski said they will need a parent or guardian with them during the event. The Chamber is still looking for local boys to sign up to be a prince, she said.
“We have not had a little boy sign up for the pageant,” Kaminski said. “I’m hoping we get a few little boys to step up”
The Chamber will hold its Lumber Jack and Jill Children’s parade immediately after the pageant. Kaminski said the parade will be its way down a few blocks in town, before ending up back at the city park.
During the rest of the afternoon, Kaminski said they will have various family-friendly events for people to enjoy with their children. By including more kid and family-friendly events, Kaminski said they are hoping to get families more involved in this year’s festival.
Coming off of the pandemic, Kaminski said they want to get back to normal and bring families back out into the community.
“The chamber and board want it to be more of a family-oriented event,” she said.
One of the new events Kaminski said they are introducing this year is a Paint ‘N’ Sip event on Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. At this event, she said a local artist will teach participants how to paint a picture within a frame, which will be provided along with art supplies. While participants are painting, Kaminski said they also can enjoy some beverages.
Another event still in the works for the festival is a powwow. Kaminski said she is working with Carry the Cure group to hold a Native American vendor show in the city park on Sept. 16.
With the festival coming together, Kaminski said they want to be more inclusive to the whole county, rather than only focusing on Lake City. She also said the Chamber is pushing towards taking some adult events and making a version fit for children.
“We all need our adult time, but we really want to focus on community and family,” she said.
In a push to get people into local businesses, Kaminski said they are doing a passport activity. She said participants will need to visit at least eight businesses and have an employee stamp their passport sheet. Once they’ve completed it, Kaminski said they can be entered into a drawing for a basket full of shirts, mugs, gift cards to local businesses, and more.
In addition to the drawing, Kaminski said they are also selling $10 raffle tickets for a 12-feet-by-12-feet deck package. She said Elliott Building and Excavation will install the deck. Only 1,000 tickets will be available.
On Sept. 17, she said they will have the drawing for the raffle at 10 p.m. at the city park. The winner doesn’t need to present at the drawing.
With the festival quickly approaching, Kaminski said she hopes to see thousands of people out having fun and learning more about the logging industry.
“I would think we could hit at least 8,000 to 10,000 people,” she said. “That probably seems like a lot to people, but I would hope for that number.”
Friday, September 16
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m: Missaukee District Library book sale
• 5-7 p.m: Pow Wow Dance Gathering at the event tent
• 5-7 p.m: Axe Throwing Booth at the Willard Lot
• 5:30 p.m: Corn hole tournament at Willard Lot
• 8-11:30 p.m: Live music: Lukewarm & the not so hots with guest Kenny puffer at event tent
Saturday, September 17
• 7-11 a.m: Lumberjack breakfast masonic lodge at event tent in the City Park
• 9 a.m. to noon: Missaukee District Library book sale
• 9 a.m. to noon: MSU Extension Archery Game at the Missaukee District Library tennis court
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m: Reading Bernstein Bears Going to the Doctor at the Missaukee Conservation District nature trail
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m: Vendors and Crafts in the city park
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m: Axe Throwing Booth at the Willard Lot
• 10-11 a.m: Missaukee Conservation District hosting landscaping workshop
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m: Wood carver downtown Lake City
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m: Lake City Women’s Club basket raffle at City Park
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m: Business passport (visit local business’ & get your passport stamped to win a gift basket), drawing at 5:15 p.m. at the event tent
• 11 a.m: Blazing arrows archery tournament at the Maple Grove Park (registration at 10 a.m.)
• 11 a.m. to noon: Prince and princess of the festival pageant at City Park
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m: Native plant sale at Lake City Area Fire Station
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m: Loaded Potato Bar at the Senior Center
• Noon to 4 p.m: Lumberjack competition downtown Lake city
• 1-2 p.m: Lumberjack children’s parade starting at the City Park
• 1-3 p.m: Chili cookoff contest at the event tent area
• 2 p.m: Children’s sawdust dig at the City Park
• 3-4:30 p.m: Paint ‘n’ sip at the event tent area
• 5-7 p.m: Euchre tournament at event tent area
• 8-11:30 p.m: Live Music martin Hutchison at the event tent
• 10 p.m: Wood carving Auction and “Fun” Contests at the event tent
• 10 p.m: Deck Raffle Ticket pull at the event tent
Sunday, September 18
• 7-11 a.m: Lumberjack breakfast masonic lodge at the event tent area
