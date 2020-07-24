CADILLAC — Lake County had a new COVID-19 case on Thursday.
It was the only county in the Cadillac News coverage area to have a new COVID-19 case on Thursday. Osceola County, which on Wednesday appeared to have 58 cases, had dropped back down to 57 on Thursday. That happens sometimes due to the verification process.
A Cadillac News analysis of state testing data indicates that 1.8% of diagnostic COVID-19 tests have been positive thus far in July in the newspaper's four counties.
Diagnostic tests look for current SARS-COV-2 infections. SARS-COV-2 is the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the respiratory illness that killed has killed more than 600,000 worldwide in 2020.
Michigan has been particularly hard hit by the virus.
About 1% of the total COVID-19 deaths globally have happened in Michigan. The World Health Organization's website on Thursday showed 619,150 total deaths due to COVID-19; the state of Michigan says 6,148 people have died of COVID-19 in Michigan. The state's population, meanwhile, at just under 10 million, is slightly more than one-tenth of one percent of the total world population, estimated at about 7.6 billion.
Few people are testing positive for the disease locally.
Using data downloaded from Michigan.gov/coronavirus, the Cadillac News found that, so far in July, about 4,521 COVID-19 tests have been run in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake Counties. Of that, 80, or about 1.8%, have been positive.
That's not the same thing as saying there are 80 people in the local coverage area who tested positive for the coronavirus so far this month.
That's because some people may get tested more than once.
In March, about 2.1% of tests were positive in the local coverage area; in April, it was about 6.2%. However, testing capacity was much lower at the beginning of the pandemic, and there were strict standards for who should be tested. To compare, about 189 people were tested locally in March.
May's positive test rate in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties combined was about 1.5%. It was 1.4% in June.
Wexford County had 47 total cases on Thursday with 14 probable cases, four deaths and 13 recoveries. Missaukee County had 26 cases with 14 probable cases, one death and 17 recoveries. Lake County had 14 cases with one probable case, zero deaths and six recoveries. Osceola County had 57 cases with five probable cases, zero deaths and 21 recoveries.
Statewide, there were 75,947 confirmed cases, 8,484 probable cases, 6,148 deaths and 55,162 recoveries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.