Come springtime in Northern Michigan, roads often turn into hazardous obstacle courses when melting frost combines with heavy rainfall to create soft spots underneath the pavement that eventually become potholes.
This year, the obstacle courses aren't nearly as extreme as they typically are; in fact, a number of local road commission employees and street superintendents say they've never seen a spring this mild.
"It's been about as good as you can really hope for," said Wexford County Road Commission Manager Karl Hanson. "It's the best I've seen in 16 years."
Hanson said there are two primary reasons why this spring has been ideal for minimal pothole damage to roads — gradual frost thaw and sparse rain.
Potholes form as a result of the expansion of the gravel, dirt and other materials in the ground when they freeze in the winter, then thaw out and contract in the spring, creating a void between the road surface and ground. Hanson said during years when there is a rapid snow thaw and lots of rainfall, water has nowhere to go except the void, since the ground beneath the road is still frozen and won't absorb it.
"It creates a soft layer of mush, like an Oreo cookie," said Hanson, who added that the surface gets damaged and potholes form under these conditions as heavy vehicles travel over them. Although vehicles are the proximate cause of damage to roadways, Hanson said weather conditions have the biggest influence on what roads will look like once snow starts melting.
Hanson said while Wexford County roads don't see a ton of potholes during most years, they're typically busy patching right about now. This year, however, he said he hasn't used hardly any patch.
Within the city of Cadillac, the situation is similar.
"We were very fortunate with this year's slow thaw," said Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne. "We had one day that seemed like it was going to melt fast, we were able to get out and open up drains with our front end loaders to keep us from getting any large puddles. We have also had several nice days to stay out ahead of the major potholes."
Rob Borst, south roads foreman for the Osceola County Road Commission, said while they're patching holes as they come across them, the damage has been very limited throughout the county, even in areas off U.S. 10 that usually see a lot of potholes, such as 95th Avenue and 210th Avenue.
During a normal year, Borst said they by now would have used two or three truck-loads' worth of patch on potholes; so far this year, he said he doesn't think they've used even half a truckload.
Brad Siddall, shop supervisor at the Missaukee County Road Commission, said during the 24 years he's been at the commission, this year stands out as the best in terms of lack of potholes and other road damage.
Even on roads that get a lot of traffic from agricultural activity, Siddall said they're seeing a fraction of the usual number of potholes.
While there are still a few more weeks remaining when potholes could form in Missaukee County (and other areas), Siddall said he believes they've already seen the worst of what this year will bring — an opinion shared by Hanson, as well.
In Wexford, Osceola and Missaukee counties, the absence of large numbers of potholes has given road commission crews an opportunity to perform other tasks.
In Wexford and Osceola counties, crews have been able to focus more of their time on pulling in road shoulders that got pushed out by plows in the winter. Once the materials are pushed back into the road, crews smooth them out to incorporate them back into the roadway, which improves water drainage.
Tim Schonert, truck driver for the Wexford County Road Commission, said three teams — each with a motor grader and truck — have been able to focus on pulling in shoulders (also known as berms) and smoothing them out, whereas during most years, they'd have at least one of those teams devoted to patching potholes.
In Missaukee County, Siddall said they've been using the time they'd normally devote to filling potholes to trimming back vegetation from the edges of roadways in parts of the county that have needed some attention, notably the Moorestown area.
The Cadillac News reached out to the Lake County Road Commission for comment on this story but didn't hear back by press time.
