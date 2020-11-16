Fewer Americans, Michiganders expected to travel this Thanksgiving

In a little less than two weeks, families will gather to celebrate Thanksgiving.
Traditionally, that has meant millions of people traveling to be with loved ones, but 2020 is not like most years. For that reason and due to COVID-19 AAA of Michigan is forecasting travel will be lighter this holiday weekend on the road and at airports.
Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including health concerns and high unemployment, are impacting Americans’ decisions to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA. With health and government officials stressing that staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick, AAA anticipates at least a 10% drop in travel — the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.
Based on mid-October forecast models, AAA expected up to 50 million Americans would travel during the upcoming holiday weekend, which was a 5 million drop from 2019. The expectation in Michigan was 1.6 million travelers would be on the move, which was down more than 8% when compared to 2019, according to AAA.
With the current surge happening across the nation and in the state, it is anticipated the actual number will be even lower than last month’s projection.
While many are recommending not spending the upcoming holiday with loved ones, District Health Department No. 10 spokeswoman Jeannine Taylor said if a person is planning on partaking in gatherings with friends or family outside of their household limited contact and mask-wearing is important.
“If you will be around other people outside of your immediate family that you have been hunkering down with, there is always that risk they could have been exposed to COVID-19 or that you were exposed,‘ Taylor said.
While some will still plan to gather with family or travel to be with family, Taylor said mask-wearing and maintaining social distancing would be the best thing for everyone. She also said it might mean this Thanksgiving everyone doesn’t sit at the same table and instead spreads out and utilizes TV trays.
It may not be easy, but it also might mean not hugging loved ones, according to Taylor.
“We are, by nature, affectionate people. You will want to hug and shake hands with family you haven’t seen in awhile, but this year you may not want to do that. That is hard.‘
There also are several factors that contribute to the risk of getting infected or infecting others with the virus that causes COVID-19 at a holiday celebration, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
These include community levels of COVID-19, the location of the gathering, the duration of the gathering, the number of people at the gathering, the behaviors of attendees before the gathering, and the behaviors of attendees during the gathering.
If you are hosting the holiday gathering, the MDHHS recommends hosting outdoor activities rather than indoor as much as possible. Increase ventilation by opening windows and doors to the extent that is safe and feasible based on weather and host people from your local area as much as possible, according to the MDHHS.
If hosting, the MDHHS also recommends providing or encouraging attendees to bring supplies to help everyone stay healthy. This includes wearing masks and using hand sanitizer. If you are hosting or going to a gathering with people outside of your household, ask all guests to limit contact with others as much as possible 14 days before the gathering.
In addition to mask-wearing, social distancing, and limiting close contact, the MDHHS recommends washing hands regularly, especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
For more information, go to michigan.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
