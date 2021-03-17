CADILLAC — Stan Fawcett spent his last day helping a friend.
“We talked about going sailing,‘ Mark Howie told the Cadillac News about his last hours with Fawcett, during which the two of them looked at Howie’s sailboat, trying to figure out if a bearing needed to be replaced. “He’d never been sailing before and that was something he wanted to do this summer.‘
It won’t happen, now.
Fawcett died later in the day, on Sunday. Dr. Martin Dubravec, a longtime friend, declared time of death.
Fawcett collapsed after a nap; Fawcett’s longtime girlfriend called the ambulance and Dubravec and his wife, Gwen (a nurse). The Dubravecs hurried to Fawcett’s home but he couldn’t be saved.
“I gave everything I could as a physician to the end, for Stan,‘ Dubravec said, “Sometimes life isn’t always happy but it’s fulfilling.‘
The Cadillac News spoke to several of Fawcett’s friends, who all praised Fawcett’s intelligence.
“He is really, I think, one of the most intelligent individuals I’ve ever known in my entire life,‘ Dubravec said, “Including medicine. Including academia.‘
Fawcett’s own academic career was short. Harry Lowell, who knew Fawcett since kindergarten, said Fawcett was bullied and left school in 10th grade; the 78-year-old would have been class of 1960.
But a lack of formal education didn’t stop Fawcett from becoming a community visionary and wealthy property developer.
Haring Township bears Fawcett’s stamp.
“He had a lot of insight most people didn’t have,‘ Lowell said. “When (U.S.) 131 was coming along and the plot was laid out ... I can remember him telling me, ’Harry, we got to go to the North End.’‘
Fawcett believed people would favor the Boon Road exit over M-55 or the South Mitchell Street exits.
“A lot of people didn’t believe him, but his vision was absolutely correct,‘ Lowell said. “I don’t think there’s hardly a center or a big box out there that he wasn’t involved with somehow.‘
Fawcett’s expertise wasn’t limited to real estate. He was also a mechanical whiz who “knew as much about steel erection and construction and fabrication as any engineer,‘ Lowell said. “And from that he just invested into real estate.‘
While Fawcett did inherit property from his parents, he also inherited his parents’ health and gambling debts when they died.
“When his parents died in 1965, he inherited $146,800 of debt from his parents. He chose to inherit the debt of his parents,‘ Dubravec said. “It took him seven years. He paid off every penny of that debt because he felt an obligation to do so.‘
Fawcett wasn’t afraid to stand up to anyone when he thought something wasn’t right, including elected officials — Fawcett was outspoken in his disapproval of Haring Township building its own water and sewer system instead of remaining hooked up to the city of Cadillac.
But Fawcett also was known for his support of local governments.
Fawcett donated the land that both the new Wexford County Jail and Wexford County Central Dispatch Center were built on. The latter bears his name and is called the Fawcett Communication Center, cementing his legacy within Wexford County.
In July 2019, when the groundbreaking ceremony was held, Fawcett was one of the people who spoke at the event.
At the time, Fawcett said he didn’t give the land for the county, the sheriff’s office or dispatch personnel but rather for the people of Wexford County.
“I didn’t ask them to (name the facility after him) and I don’t do things for publicity. I meant every word I said. I didn’t give this property to make the sheriff happy, to give to the 911 people, I gave it to the people, the residents of Wexford County,‘ he said.
Fawcett said the property he donated for the new facility had been in his family since around 1910 and he was happy it will be used in this manner to benefit the people of the county for years to come.
Central Dispatch Director Duane Alworden said Fawcett’s role in the process of getting the new 911 facility was very important.
Alworden said early on, the county was looking for a pre-existing building to either purchase or rent and talked to Fawcett because he owned several buildings, but nothing came of it. After a discussion with Wexford County Building Department official and Haring Township Supervisor Bob Scarbrough, Alworden said the county approached Fawcett again and that is when he offered to donate the property the new facility is on.
The process of building a new jail has included a change from a planned expansion project at the current jail site to the construction of a new facility after the land was donated to the county by Fawcett.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in October 2017 for the new jail and Fawcett was there.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said the donation of land by Fawcett was a gracious one by a man who “obviously cared about his community and public safety.‘
“We will forever honor his life by remembering for as long as we can that he donated the property to all of the citizens of Wexford County,‘ he said.
Taylor said he can remember knowing who Fawcett was as a child but didn’t get to know the man until he started working at the sheriff’s office. Before his career in law enforcement, Taylor said Fawcett did business with his family for many years.
As he advanced his career in law enforcement and especially once he ran for the office of sheriff, Taylor said he got to know Fawcett better. He remembered the tough exterior but also a man who was concerned about the youth of the area.
“He was concerned about the youth in our community and helped them by offering them jobs to give them some structure in their lives,‘ Taylor said.
Fawcett typically avoided taking credit for his donations, often giving money anonymously or under his initials, E.S. Fawcett; when this Cadillac News reporter once asked him directly about a donation, he grunted and smirked but didn’t answer (though he was happy to issue restaurant recommendations, steering the reporter to the 13th Street Market).
Fawcett was private, Howie said. He’s spent the last year trying to get Fawcett to write down the things he’d done for the community.
“Because when you’re gone — and even though you don’t want to talk about them — there’s some of us that would like to make sure the world is aware of it,‘ Howie said. “And we even talked about that on Sunday. No, he wasn’t interested.‘
