CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Fife Lake man accepted a plea recently in Wexford County 28th Circuit Court related to his connection with a criminal sexual conduct case involving a minor.
Derreck Scott Rogers entered a no contest plea to a single charge of second-degree CSC, a person under 13, for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Nov. 22, 2017 and Sept. 15, 2019 in Mesick. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a charge of first-degree CSC, person under 13 and defendant 17 or older, will be dismissed at sentencing. Rogers faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing.
The bond was remanded or revoked by the court and Rogers is awaiting sentencing.
