CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Fife Lake man was charged with one assault-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Devin Albert Bridson was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, for his connection with an incident on June 10 in Liberty Township. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison and/or fines as high as $2,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Bridson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On June 10, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a residence on East County Line Road in Liberty Township for a report of a domestic dispute in progress, according to a release by police. Once on scene, the release stated a father and son were arguing, which eventually led to a physical altercation.
It was during the altercation that police alleged Bridson threatened his father with a knife. As a result, Bridson was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail until his arraignment the following day.
Bridson was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on June 29.
