CADILLAC — A 46-year-old Fife Lake man faced driving and drug-related charges during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Anouphap Sabandith entered a not guilty plea to charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, possession of cocaine less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense and possession of amphetamine less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on April 29 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which can enhance the penalty to up to life in prison at sentencing when the primary offense is punishable by five years or more in prison.
If convicted of the drug-related offenses, Sabandith faces up to life in prison and up to 15 years on the other charges.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Sabandith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $45,000 cash or surety bond was continued but modified to remove the house arrest provision. There also was an added condition that Sabandith was not to operate motor vehicles. All other conditions remained in effect.
