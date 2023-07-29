CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Fife Lake man allegedly took exception with a flag another motorist was flying off his truck and that turned into a road rage incident Thursday in Cadillac, according to the Cadillac Police Department.
Perry Jay Clark was charged with one felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a 2024 Chevrolet Trax, and one misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 for his connection with an incident on July 27 in Cadillac.
If convicted of the felony offense, Clark faces up to years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines, while he faces up to 93 days in jail and/or $500 in fines for the misdemeanor offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Clark is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Cadillac Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka said the incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 27, in Cadillac when officers were dispatched to the area of North Mitchell Street and Crippen Street for a two-vehicle crash. Officers also were informed that two males were fighting in the street.
Ottjepka said while en route to the scene of the incident, a second call came in that stated that a tire iron was involved, which ended up not being the case. It is alleged that a small SUV driven by Clark allegedly and intentionally was ramming a truck driven by a 21-year-old Cadillac man who also had a 20-year-old Cadillac woman as a passenger.
Ottjepka said the subsequent investigation alleges that the Cadillac man driving the truck had a black colored American Flag flying off the back of his vehicle and Clark took exception to it.
As a result, the investigation alleges Clark started honking his horn, flashing his lights, and eventually ramming the victim’s truck, Ottjepka said.
Once the vehicles came to a stop, police allege Clark approached the 21-year-old Cadillac man and then went to the back of the truck, broke the flagpole and carried it to the side of the road. Ottjepka said no serious injuries were reported and alcohol was not believed to be a factor.
Ottjepka said he was not sure why Clark was enraged by the black-colored American Flag, but some internet investigation he did indicated it signifies that a flag flown of that color indicates that no quarter would be given to its enemies by the military unit flying it.
Upon looking up what the meaning of a black American flag means, the Cadillac News found that was one of many meanings. Other meanings included dissent and opposition to the government. It has also been used as a symbol of anarchy and anti-establishment movements. Why the Cadillac man was flying the flag or what meaning Clark gave to it is unknown, according to Ottjepka.
What Ottjepka does know is that the situation was a first for his career.
“I have had domestic disputes where the abuser will chase a victim and ram their vehicle, but I have never had something like this before,” he said. “Never had something over someone flying a flag in the back of their truck.”
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.