CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Fife Lake man faced a single criminal sexual conduct-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Derreck Scott Rogers entered a not guilty plea to one count of second-degree CSC, a person under 13, for his connection with incidents on or between May 15, 2019, and Sept. 15, 2019, in Mesick. If convicted, Rogers faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Rogers is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court continued the bond set at the district court level.
