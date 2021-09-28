CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Fife Lake man faced a weapons offense and one other felony during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Agustin James Serrano was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a 7-inch kitchen knife and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Sept. 23 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense charge was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted of the weapons offense, Serrano faces up to 7.5 years in prison or $3,750 in fines or fees.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Serrano is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $7,500 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 5.
