CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Fife Lake woman faced two police officer assault, resist or obstruct charges during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jessica Leigh Dominy was charged with the two felony offenses for her connection with incidents on Dec. 20 in Cadillac. If convicted, Dominy faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Dominy is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $500 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Dec. 28.
