Figures thus far show strong hunting activity on par with 2020

CADILLAC — License sales and other data collected through the end of summer suggest that many of the people who entered the woods for the first time in 2020 have returned in 2021.
Vern Richardson, wildlife biologist with the Department of Natural Resources Cadillac office, said while the numbers they’re looking at are incomplete at this time, with several months still remaining in the year, what they’re showing so far is promising.
Last year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people started hunting for the first time in their lives, or the first time in years, bucking the trend of declining hunter participation in Michigan that had been ongoing since the 1990s.
Those in the conservation industry welcomed the new hunters but at the same time wondered if they would return this year.
Based on what they’re seeing to date, Richardson said the number of individual hunters is pretty high, within about 1% of what it was in 2020, with several months of heavy hunting activity still remaining.
By this time in 2019, there were 150,000 repeat hunters from the year before. In 2020, there were 175,000 and so far this year, there are 179,000. Richardson said that’s a very good indication that many of the new hunters of 2020 will be back in the woods this year.
Not only are hunters coming back this year but brand new hunters also are entering the woods in similar numbers as they did in 2020.
The DNR counts a new hunter as someone who’s never hunted before or hasn’t hunted in five years. In 2019, there were 8,700 new hunters at this point in the year; in 2020, there were 13,700; and this year, they’re been 11,400.
What they’re seeing for hunting license sales is even more intriguing: at this point in 2019, 77,000 deer licenses were sold in Michigan; in 2020, 98,000 were sold; and this year, 106,000 have been sold.
Richardson said this is an indication that hunters are buying their licenses ahead of the start of the season, perhaps because it’s easy and convenient to buy them online nowadays rather than having to take the time to go to a store to do it. He said it also might mean that people are, in a sense, “panic buying” licenses similar to how people clear the shelves of toilet paper out of concern that stores will begin closing up in coming months due to the pandemic.
“It wasn’t just more people buying licenses this year,” Richardson said. “There’s a behavioral difference, too.”
Bear hunting activity also has been strong this year.
At the Cadillac DNR office, Richardson said about 10 more bears have been registered this year than last year, when 65-70 were registered.
Most of the bears registered in Cadillac were harvested in this area but some also came from the Upper Peninsula.
With the archery-only bear season coming up, Richardson said he expects a few more bears to be registered at the Cadillac office, which would put 2021 significantly ahead of 2020.
This isn’t too surprising, however, considering that the bear population in the Cadillac area has grown rapidly in recent years, leading to an increase in the number of bear tags given out by the DNR.
Cadillac sits on the border of several bear management units, including Baldwin, Red Oak and Gladwin.
By far the largest increase in bear numbers came in the Baldwin unit, which gave out 340 tags this year, compared to 260 last year and 155 the previous years before that.
