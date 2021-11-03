CADILLAC — Incumbent Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins has retained her seat after defeating challenger and sitting council member Bryan Elenbaas.
Filkins defeated Elenbaas by a tally of 970 to 660 votes. The vote tally per precinct is as follows: 279 to 256 in the first precinct; 281 to 169 in the second precinct; and 410 to 235 in the third precinct. Results are unofficial.
Filkins has been mayor since 2014.
“I’m really honored and so grateful to be able to continue as mayor,” Filkins said. “We still have a lot of work to do, and I wanted to be a part of that. I can’t express how thankful I am to voters who put their trust in me.”
Filkins said she was looking forward to continuing the city’s collaboration with various organizations and industry groups, including the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Development Authority and others,
She said the work they’ve done so far has advanced the city economically, and she hopes to maintain that forward momentum during the next two years.
“To be able to continue that work is really amazing,” Filkins said. “I’m humbled.”
In her responses to a Cadillac News election interview, Filkins emphasized the importance of taking advantage of opportunities for collaboration.
“There are initiatives underway and those we planned are to continue to escalate our community, and to improve property values and quality of life for the people who live here, through collaboration, open discussion and cohesive focus, which the city has been able to achieve so much, I think more than we ever thought,” Filkins said.
Upon seeing the election results, Elenbaas kept his comments brief.
“I tried rolling the mayoral dice and came up snake eyes,” he said.
In his questionnaire, Elenbaas emphasized the importance of being frugal with taxpayers’ money and not taking on large, unnecessary projects.
“Not spending $1.3 million on the market, not take out a $1 million bond and be more conservative fiscally,” Elenbaas said. “There’s just trouble. There could be troubles ahead. And we have to be conservative with the taxpayers’ money. Jacking up the sewer and water rates every year, making it difficult for people who are already having a hard time making ends meet. We need to stop doing that. And again, just being conservative.”
Elenbaas currently serves as council representative for Ward 1, after defeating incumbent Shari Spoelman in 2020. Elenbaas’ council seat isn’t up for election until 2023, so after losing to Filkins, he’ll simply retain his current seat. If Elenbaas had defeated Filkins, council would have appointed a replacement to fill the vacant seat until the next citywide election was held.
