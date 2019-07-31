Filkins unopposed in run for mayor

CADILLAC — It's almost time for another city council and mayoral election.
Carla Filkins, Cadillac's major, will be unopposed on Tuesday, Nov. 5's ballot. She's up for another two-year term, which will run from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021 and is the only one who filed for the slot, according to Sandra Wasson, Cadillac's city clerk.
But two council members do face competition.
Robert Engels and Shari Spoelman are each facing former city employees.
In Ward 1 (the north shore of Lake Cadillac, parts of downtown and some of Cadillac's industrial sites), city council member Shari Spoelman will face challenger Bryan Elenbaas.
In Ward 3 (east Cadillac, including parts of downtown), Robert Engels will face challenger Randy Lindell.
Both city council seats are four-year terms beginning Jan.1, 2020 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.
Wards 2 and 4 do not have elections this year.
Candidates had to file for the election by July 23.
You can check which ward you are in by visiting http://www.cadillac-mi.net/ and clicking on City Government, then City Council, then scrolling to below the blue box that lists city council members. Click on the link to the city ward map.
November's election will be the first time the city contends with same-day voter registration and no-reason absentee ballots following passage of a statewide initiative in 2018. Wasson recommends checking out the Michigan Secretary of State's website to learn more.
