MARION — Justin Bailey was out in the field around 9 a.m. Monday when a 9-point buck came into his view.
The Missaukee County man was by Vogel Center and not a lot was going on before this buck came into view. He was sitting there and could see the buck coming, so he got his gun out. He said the buck was chasing a doe before he shot him.
He shot the buck and after he did Bailey said the animal turnaround to run and ran into a tree. He fell there and that was the end of it.
“That was the first time I sat out there. A guy a couple of properties over had pictures of him that he sent after he saw I got him,” Bailey said.
It was stories like that that were shared Monday at the Marion Buck Pole. Although reports were of not a lot of deer being seen, there were ones that were being harvested as 26 bucks were already hanging at buck pole on the lawn of the Marion VFW post.
Marion Buck Pole organizer Jessica Miller said the first bucks didn’t start coming in until around 9 a.m. Once the bucks first came in, Miller said it was steady most of the morning and early afternoon with a buck coming in every 15 minutes or so. By 12:30 p.m. 26 bucks were hanging.
“We don’t have an exact record but it’s got to be pushing a record for what we have done this early,” Miller said Monday afternoon. “Usually on the first day, we are sitting around 25. So we are looking pretty good for the first day already and we haven’t even had the second hunt yet (on Monday).”
In 2019, Miller said the record for the two-day event of 73 bucks was hung on the pole. The previous record was 69. In 2019, just under 10 bucks were hanging before noon and by the end of the day opening day, 47 bucks were hanging, Miller said.
Miller said the evening push usually starts around 7:30 p.m. and although she wasn’t ready to say the record was going to be broken in 2021, it was a good start. The thing that might allow for the 2019 record to remain is the fact that most hunters were saying there wasn’t a lot of activity.
“Believe it or not, I have been hearing it was slow (Monday). A lot of hunters were saying they saw one or two here and there and the second one was a shooter,” she said. “The success rate is on the high end. They are saying they are high in a rut. They are on the run, stop and they put them down. They are coming in with their heads down chasing does.”
Although the Marion Buck Pole was already filling up, the area’s other buck pole was canceled.
On Nov. 8, the Wexford County Buck Pole posted on its Facebook page that the 2021 iteration of the event was canceled. In a separate post on its Facebook page, the Wexford County Buck Pole stated a virtual buck pole was being sponsored by Lutke’s Hydraulics and Sales on its Facebook page.
REPORT DEER HARVEST ONLINE
Beginning Oct. 1, hunters may report their deer harvest online. The DNR said reporting is optional but highly encouraged. All data collected helps the DNR to manage the deer population in Michigan.
You can report your harvest at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport.
