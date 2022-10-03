The filming of the third and final chapter of a local filmmaker’s trilogy about the mystic and infamous cryptid known as the Michigan Dogman has been shifted to the winter.
Traverse City director Rich Brauer announced that “Dogman 3: Fight to the Finish” shifted its shooting schedule in Benzie County from September to winter. This decision was prompted by the complicated and expensive COVID compliance protocols required by the Screen Actors Guild, according to a release from Brauer’s film company, Brauer Productions.
“We are hopeful that by winter, these restrictions will be more in line with the CDC and be less restrictive,” Brauer says, “We considered shooting in winter anyway, so from a creative standpoint, this is a good move. Remember ‘Fargo?’ We’ll have a lot of fun using the winter backdrop as a character in the film.”
The original primary cast, including Larry Joe Campbell, Kimberly Guerrero and Stacie Mitchell, who will reprise their roles, all come from Los Angeles, according to Brauer Productions. The balance of the 21-member professional cast hail from Michigan as does the entire crew.
Both previous Dogman films left cliffhanger questions unanswered, according to Brauer. Like those films. the third film hopes to be scary and fun, family-friendly and will be redemptive, Brauer said.
“Getting the community behind family-oriented projects like this has always been an integral part of the process,” he said. “Community members and organizations recognize that art, theater and creative endeavors add legacy value to a community. It’s also an excellent opportunity for internships for the next generation of filmmakers.”
In the spring of 2012, Brauer brought the creature to life on the silver screen with his feature-length film, “Dogman.” Then the story continued in a sequel entitled, “Dogman 2: Wrath of the Litter,” which was filmed in Benzie County in September 2013. It was released in early 2014 on a limited theater run.
