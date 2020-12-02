Final leg of deer hunting season has begun

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters there are plenty of opportunities to put some venison in the freezer now that the calendar has switched to December.
Although the calendar has switched to December, those who enjoy the peace of the winter woods will have a whole month to venture out. This includes the late archery deer season, muzzleloading season and the late antlerless firearm season.
The late archery season opened on Tuesday and continues through Jan. 1. Valid licenses for this season include a deer license, a deer combo license or an antlerless deer license. Hunters in the Upper Peninsula may not use a crossbow during the late archery season unless hunting in the chronic wasting disease core area or possessing a special permit to hunt with a modified bow.
The muzzleloading season opens on Dec. 4 and continues through Dec. 13 statewide. In the northern Lower Penisula and the Upper Peninsula, only muzzleloading firearms may be used, according to the DNR. This includes Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
That, however, is not the case in the counties in Zone 3 region, southern Michigan, and the full counties of Bay, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana. In those aforementioned counties, all legal firearms may be used during the muzzleloading season.
During the muzzleloading season, hunters in the Lower Peninsula may harvest either an antlered or antlerless deer on a deer or deer combo license.
The late antlerless firearm season is open on Dec. 14 and continues through Jan. 1 in select Lower Peninsula deer management units. Valid licenses for the season include an antlerless, deer or deer combo license.
The late antlerless hunt is a private-land-only hunt except for hunters hunting with muzzleloaders in Zone 3. If you are hunting with a muzzleloader on public land, you may harvest either an antlered or antlerless deer with a deer or deer combo license.
If you are hunting on private land, you may harvest antlerless deer only during the late antlerless season. You may use an antlerless license or an unused deer or deer combo license to take an antlerless deer.
Chad Stewart, deer, elk, and moose program leader for the Department of Natural Resources, with the 2020 deer season entering into its last month, unofficial stats and observations are posing an interesting quandary.
Although license sales appear to be up roughly 5 to 6% through the end of the firearm season compared to the 2019 season, there appeared to be less participation than in previous years. There may be several reasons for that, according to Stewart.
This includes the terrible weather hunters experienced during opening day and week as well as the opener falling on a Sunday. Another reason for the potential lower participation there could have been more localized hunting rather than the annual pilgrimage north for opening day.
"If I'm guessing on which story tells the truth, I think people bought a license but didn't travel as much as in the past," he said. "We didn't see as many people going up north this year and I'm not sure how much the pandemic played into that. Maybe they stayed downstate instead of coming up north."
For the definitive answer, Stewart said it likely won't be until late spring or early summer when the report regarding the 2020 deer hunting season will be released by the DNR.
