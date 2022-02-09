CADILLAC — A signal upgrade at the Mitchell Street and Boon Road intersection will resume and be completed on Thursday.
The signal upgrade will help with traffic management and should be completed Thursday after roughly an hour's worth of work, according to Michigan Department of Transportation North Region spokesman James Lake.
The work is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday and Lake said once started the intersection will become a four-way stop. The work, however, should only last for an hour and once done the intersection should return to normal. This includes the signal's left turn phasing becoming operational.
This project includes new traffic signals with left-turn phasing for Mitchell Street traffic, advanced warning sign beacons, pedestrian crosswalk pushbuttons, new sidewalk ramps built to Americans with Disabilities Act standards and new pavement markings.
MDOT evaluates the installation of dedicated left-turn phases at traffic signals on a set of criteria, just as it does when determining if a traffic signal is warranted at an intersection.
Lake said in October MDOT looks at traffic volumes on all legs of the intersection, turning movements, delays, and crash history, among other things. A green signal for any direction of travel means delay for someone in another direction, so MDOT analyzes data before making a change like this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.