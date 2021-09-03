MCBAIN — The Labor Day weekend is finally here, and that means the Hughston Cow Camp Rodeo is back in town. With high expectations for this year’s rodeo, the Hughston family is putting the finishing touches on their annual event.
“We’re doing good,” Kari Hughston, one of the many family members helping with the rodeo said. “We’ve repainted the arena, and the signs are up.”
From Friday, Sept. 3 to Sun, Sept. 5, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, horses, and the main attraction, the rodeo, at the cow camp on S. Green Road off of W. Geers Road in McBain.
Having gone on for over 40 years, Hughston said the camp has grown quite a bit in the past 20 years. Back when it started, Hughston said the camp was a 4-H organization formed by her husband’s parents, William and Bonnie. Over time, the camp began to help support a kidney foundation and later the Special Olympics.
Nowadays, Hughston said the camp is just something the family likes to host every year for the community to enjoy.
“It has the largest impact on the community,” Hughston said. “There’s quite a bit of revenue that comes from the camp.”
That revenue comes from the thousands of people who come out to the camp each year. Hughston said people like to bring their campers and horses to enjoy the weekend with their families.
For this year’s camp, Hughston said the activities all kick off with a family fun night in the arena with plenty of activities for children and their families.
Following the family fun night will be the main event, the IPRA rodeo. Each night at 7:30 p.m., attendees will be treated to a live horse rodeo featuring some local competitors, according to Hughston.
“There’s a lot of local competitors competing (at the rodeo),” Hughston said. “It’s really great to watch them compete.”
After the rodeo, Hughston said there will be live country music for attendees to enjoy.
Saturday will feature a full slate of events with a corn hole tournament, a chili cook off, bingo (the newest addition to the camp), and the rodeo in the evening. Sunday will begin with a morning church service, followed by the poker run on horseback, bingo, and the rodeo to wrap up the weekend.
With thousands of attendees expected, Hughston said she was looking forward to another fun weekend at the cow camp.
“I hope that everyone has a good time and that everyone is safe driving in and out,” Hughston said.
More information can be found on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HughstonsCowCampRodeo/.
Friday, Sept. 3
- 1 p.m.
- Trail ride led by Laredo, Lum, and Denver Hughston (Gather at the pond)
- 6-7 p.m.
- Family fun night in the arena
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hughston Cow Camp IPRA Championship Rodeo
Saturday, Sept. 4
- 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Cornhole Registration (first toss at noon)
- 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Chili cook off
- 2 p.m.
- “Most Patriotic” campsite judging
- 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Bingo in the main building
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hughston Cow Camp IPRA Championship Rodeo
Sunday, Sept. 5
- 10 a.m.
- Church in the main hall
- 1:30 p.m.
- Poker Run (Gather at the pond)
- 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Bingo in the main building
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hughston Cow Camp IPRA Championship Rodeo
