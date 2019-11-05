Final pretrial conference for Arnold Duane Holmes Jr. set for December

REED CITY — The 32-year-old Reed City man charged with making threats to multiple locations including at Ferris State University is set for trial in January if a settlement can't be reached.
On Sept. 27, Arnold Duane Holmes Jr. waived his arriangment in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County regarding charges of a threat of terrorism, using a computer to commit a crime and malicious use of a telecommunications device for his connection with an incident on Aug. 18 in Reed City. If convicted, Holmes Jr. faces up to 20 years in prison.
On Oct. 25, a pretrial conference was held in Reed City but a settlement was not agreed upon by both sides, according to Osceola County Prosecetor Tony Badovinac. The last pretrial conference was scheduled for Dec. 6 and if a settlement is not reached a two day trial has been scheduled to start on Jan. 21.
Badovinac also said his office continues to do discovery into Holmes Jr.'s past in an attempt to learn more about his mental state. Other than that, Badovinac said he could not comment further as the case is still open and progressing through the system.
In August, Badovinac said Holmes, who is a veteran, allegedly made a threat to a former professor at Ferris State University on YouTube.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Holmes Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, Michigan State Police, Ferris State University Department of Public Safety and the Reed City Police Department investigated potentially threatening videos about Ferris State University, area hospitals, the Veterans' Affairs Office and military police personnel, according to an MSP press release.
Once the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center identified the suspect, Holmes Jr. was located to ensure he was not actively pursuing actions against the listed organizations, police said.
After an arrest warrant was authorized by the Osceola County Prosecutor's Office, Holmes Jr. was arrested at his residence on Aug. 18, according to the press release. Due to the collaborative response and immediate actions taken by law enforcement, there was never a physical threat nor is there a current threat to the personnel at any of the organizations listed by the suspect, according to MSP.
Holmes Jr. is currently being lodged at the Osceola County Jail on a $1 million bond for the charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.