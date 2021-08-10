Final pretrial in Buckley murder fails to yield a plea, Mesler trial scheduled to start later this month

CADILLAC — Last week, a 57-year-old Buckley man had his final pre-trial come and go with no resolution reached related to a murder charge stemming from an incident in 2020.
What that means is in roughly two weeks, Alex Keith Mesler will likely stand trial on a single count of first-degree murder in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court. The trial will come more than a year after Mesler allegedly committed the first-degree murder of Angela Admasian on June 29, 2020 in Buckley.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman confirmed no resolution was reached at the final pre-trial last week, and Mesler’s case remains scheduled for a five-day trial. If his trial does begin on Aug. 24, it will occur on Aug. 24 through Aug. 26 and resume on Aug. 31 and conclude on Sept. 1, according to 28th Circuit Court.
Mesler was charged last on June 30, 2020, with one count of first-degree murder for his connection with an incident on June 29, 2020, in Buckley. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge. If convicted, Mesler faces a potential life sentence with no chance of parole.
The charge in question is an accusation. Mesler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On June 29, 2020, police said Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from Admasian in a West South Street residence in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatening her with a weapon. Police have not released the type of weapon used.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they found Mesler outside on the front porch of the South Street home, and Admasian was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive. EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. on June 29, 2020, and Admasian was declared dead. Mesler was taken into custody without incident.
