GRAND RAPIDS — The end is near for an ongoing construction project near LeRoy, but lane closures also will be possible during the next week.
The Michigan Department of Transportation recently announced lane closures for road and bridge work beginning July 8 and continuing until July 15 on southbound U.S. 131 at 14 Mile Road/Luther Road in Osceola County.
The possibility for the closures during the next week will be daily from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. on northbound and southbound US-131 at 14 Mile Road/Luther Road. 14 Mile Road also is scheduled to close over US-131.
The work is weather dependent.
Cadillac MDOT Transportation Service Center Manager Del Kirkby said the closures will be intermittent where sometimes closures will be needed and other times they won’t.
He also said a detour on 14 Mile Road/Luther Road will be back in effect to allow crews to do the finishing touches on the project. Once this work is completed, Kirkby said the project will be completed.
“Essentially, the vast majority of the work is done but there are some finishing touches to add life to the bridge deck and some other concrete components,” he said. “Basically, it’s getting sealed up and weatherproofed. You have to wait 28 days after the concrete is poured, otherwise, these fixes don’t work right.”
In March, MDOT reminded residents the $1.3 million project was starting in early April.
Once the project started, MDOT said lane closures on U.S. 131 would be part of the project. Luther Road/14 Mile Road also would be closed and traffic detoured using Mackinaw Trail, 200th Avenue, LeRoy Road and 210th Avenue.
Work to be completed includes concrete barrier replacement, partial deck replacement, substructure repair, new expansion joints, epoxy overlay of the deck, approach work and new guardrail. Once completed, the safety benefits of the project will include a safer and smoother driving surface, plus it will extend the service life of the bridge.
Previously, Kirkby said the last time any work was done was in the early 2000s. At that time, Kirkby said there was some light work done and the bridge has reached the point where it needed more attention.
