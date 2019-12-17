CADILLAC — Maude McNamara had a simple Christmas wish for her sister that she couldn’t make come true on her own. So she wrote to the Cadillac News and entered the “Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True‘ campaign.
Now her sister, a mother of six, can finally get a good night’s sleep.
“Everybody has a bed,‘ Maude said. “It’s the simple things in life that normal people have. I wished for my sister to have a bed.‘
Maude, 36, moved to Cadillac not long ago to be near her “older sister‘ and help her out. Her sister “Liz‘ Elizabeth McNamara is 37 and a single mom to six children between the ages of 3 and 13.
“I moved here to buy a house and to help Liz,‘ Maude said. “She’s a single mother. I’m here. I help with things like rides to the store, helping with the kids or working on her vehicle. I just spent two hours the other day rewiring stuff to get her vehicle working ... we do everything together.‘
“My sister moved to Cadillac and we live on the same road,‘ Elizabeth said. “It’s just wonderful that she would think about me, it means a lot to me. I’m in awe of her.‘
But when “Aunt Maudey‘ would arrive at Elizabeth’s home in the morning and find her sleeping on the floor, it “drove her crazy.‘
“My sister sleeps on a couch or mostly on the floor,‘ she wrote in her wish request. “She works and barely receives any child support ... she can barely sleep because she doesn’t have a bed. Her body is always sore ... she works full-time and does what she has to do.‘
McNamara is dedicated to her sister’s family because she lives by the Golden Rule.
“It’s just human to me,‘ she said. “If you see somebody struggling and you are able to help them ... I’m in a rough situation but I still have to help.‘
Jeremy Winkle of VanDrie Home Furnishings partners with the Cadillac News every year to grant wishes and he was happy to grant this wish for Elizabeth McNamara in partnership with Capitol Bedding of Michigan.
“What struck me about this letter ... I just think that this single mom is fighting it out, she’s on track with solid housing and a job,‘ Winkle said. “I don’t believe anybody should be sleeping on the couch or the floor.‘
Winkle met with the sisters recently at the store and let Elizabeth pick out the bed of her choice and arranged to have it delivered.
“I’m looking forward to a good night’s sleep,‘ she said. “I’m excited to feel good at work. I cook for After 26 and stand on my feet. I’m very thankful to everyone that helped with this.‘
