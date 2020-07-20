CADILLAC — Months after the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic first started to become apparent in Northern Michigan, many businesses and non-profit groups are hurting as badly as ever.
Lisa Leedy, executive director of the Alliance for Economic Success, said while doors are now open and money is again circulating through the local economy, many businesses are worried they won’t be able to survive the winter months ahead, especially if another shutdown is ordered.
She said most small businesses have around 27 days of cash flow — $12,000 — to fall back on in the case of an emergency. Many businesses are close to depleting their reserves (if they haven’t already) and are walking a thin line between being able to stay open and closing for good.
Some businesses have been able to adjust their services in light of the disruptions caused by COVID-19 and are more resilient than ever, Leedy said. Others haven’t been so lucky.
Sectors that have been particularly affected by the shutdown and lingering restrictions on customer capacity include restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses that rely on face-to-face transactions, Leedy said.
Many non-profits also have been hurt as a result of having to cancel summer fundraisers and shut down primary sources of operational revenue in the spring. Oasis Family Resource Center, Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity, and Veterans Serving Veterans have been among those most affected.
Around the time of the statewide shutdown, the federal government made grants and loans available to struggling businesses. In Wexford and Missaukee counties, around $60,000 was awarded but many businesses that applied for assistance didn’t receive any funds, Leedy said.
Fortunately, another round of assistance is on the way, this time much larger.
Michigan’s small businesses and nonprofits working to recover from the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus can now apply for grants of up to $20,000 through the Michigan Small Business Restart Program, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced last week.
“The Michigan Small Business Restart Program puts federal funding to work for small businesses in Michigan hardest hit by the impact of COVID-19, helping to ensure they can keep their doors open and put critical protections in place for their workers and their customers,‘ said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Families across the state depend on small businesses for their livelihood, and this program will build on additional COVID-19 business relief efforts offered by the MEDC to create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery.‘
Approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund on July 7, the Michigan Small Business Restart Program allocates $100 million of federal CARES Act funding to provide support to Michigan’s small businesses and nonprofits that are reopening and have experienced a loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The funding will be distributed across 15 local or nonprofit economic development organizations covering all 83 counties in the state.
Networks Northwest, which administers to Wexford and Missaukee counties, will allocate $4,545,455; and The Right Place, which administers to Osceola and Lake counties, will allocate $9,545,455.
In Wexford and Missaukee counties specifically, Leedy said around $500,000 will be allocated. Leedy said the funding increase this time around is the direct result of all the applications they received last time.
The Michigan Small Business Restart Program application period will be live through Wednesday, Aug. 5 and all applications received during that three week period will receive consideration; grants will be awarded after the close of the application period.
Funds can be used as working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses.
Leedy said she’s been swamped with calls from interested businesses and nonprofits since news of the program started to circulate through the community.
Depending on the number of applications they receive, as well as the demonstrated level of need in this community, Leedy said it’s possible another round of funding could be allocated in the future.
The MEDC anticipates that more than 5,000 businesses across the state will benefit from this program. Networks Northwest anticipates that approximately 300 businesses across the region will benefit.
To qualify for grant support, businesses and non-profits must meet the following criteria: have fewer than 50 employees; have working capital to support eligible expenses; and demonstrate an income loss as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.
Additionally, at least 30% of the funds awarded under the program must be provided to women-owned, minority-owned or veteran-owned eligible businesses.
Leedy said even if an organization believes obtaining a grant is a long shot, it’s worth the time it takes to apply.
While businesses that received money through the Michigan Small Business Relief Program earlier this year don’t qualify for this round, Leedy said there is legislation working its way through the Michigan congress that could soon change that.
To apply for assistance, go to https://www.michiganbusiness.org/restart/.
