CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare's chief medical officer said there was “finally some good news" on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 positivity rate in the healthcare system's communities dropped about 2.5 percentage points since last week to 14%.
But the milder positivity rate hasn't yet translated to a decrease in hospitalizations, said Dr. Christine Nefcy during Munson's weekly press conference. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the healthcare system's several hospitals was holding steady at about 90 for the past week, since hitting a peak of 100.
Variants are continuing to spread, and though the acuity of the virus has not changed, Dr. Nefcy said.
Critical care and ICU units "are quite busy."
"Additionally, one of the things that we haven't seen drop down at all are pediatric admissions," Dr. Nefcy said. "We continue to see eight to nine new pediatric admissions across the state for COVID-19."
With the pharmaceutical companies producing more vaccine and more vaccines available, patients have more choice about which vaccine to receive.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine does now come with a warning for women between the ages of 18 and 50.
"Any symptoms that are developed within three weeks after the vaccine that are consistent with either severe or persistent headaches, blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, easy bruising or tiny red dots that you see under the skin should all be seen by a provider" immediately, Dr. Nefcy said.
Wexford County
Wexford County added 10 cases Tuesday for a pandemic total of 2,365. Deaths held at 31.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 10.4% for teens 18 to 19; 14.3% for people in their 20s; 21.7% for people in their 30s; 30.5% for people in their 40s; 42.4% for people 50 to 64; 66% for people 65 to 74 and 69.3% for people 75+. Overall completion rate in the county is 38%.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County added three new cases for a pandemic total of 1,166. Deaths held at 15.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 4.5% for teens 18 to 19; 10.6% for people in their 20s; 19% for people in their 30s; 22.4% for people in their 40s; 41.5% for people 50 to 64; 66.7% for people 65 to 74 and 68.8% for people 75+. Overall completion rate in the county is 36.4%.
Lake County
Lake County added three cases for a pandemic total of 530. Deaths held at 13.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 2.1% for teens 18 to 19; 6.8% for people in their 20s; 11.2% for people in their 30s; 16.4% for people in their 40s; 34.3% for people 50 to 64; 49.9% for people 65 to 74 and 51.8% for people 75+. Overall completion rate in the county is 31.8%.
Osceola County
Osceola County added six cases and reached a pandemic total of 1,513. Deaths held at 25.
Vaccine completion rates in the following age brackets were: 4.7% for teens 18 to 19; 7.7% for people in their 20s; 11.5% for people in their 30s; 15.7% for people in their 40s; 30.8% for people 50 to 64; 53.6% for people 65 to 74 and 56.3% for people 75+. Overall completion rate in the county is 27.9%.
Statewide
Cases reached 829,520, an increase of 3,676 since Monday. After a review of vital records, deaths climbed by 105 and reached 17,429.
Vaccine completion was 35.9% on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.