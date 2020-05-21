With everything else farmers have to worry about right now, it seems as though Mother Nature has (uncharacteristically) decided to lend a helping hand.
Late spring rains and persistent cold significantly delayed the planting of crops last year, leading to major revenue losses for farmers, many of whom were forced to buy feed for their livestock because harvest season ended up being so dismal.
This year, despite the recent smattering of rainfall and snow, area farmers report much better planting conditions.
“It looks like corn planting is about half a week ahead of the normal schedule, and that it will be pretty much done by the end of the month, so that’s all favorable,‘ said AccuWeather commodities consultant Jim Candor. “It may take into early June for Ohio and Michigan where they got a lot of rain, so they’re a bit slower.‘
Amy Martin, owner and operator of Gingrich Meadows dairy farm in LeRoy, said they're almost completely finished planting corn, with only about 20 acres remaining. She said muddy fields and cold last spring delayed their planting schedule so much they didn't get corn in the ground until July.
Delays in planting can lead to a host of problems, mostly due to the fact that crops have less time to mature before they are harvested in the fall. She said their harvest last year was severely impacted, so much so they ended up having to purchase around $120,000 worth of corn feed for their cattle.
With this spring looking pretty good, Martin said the fall harvest should be much better than last year; this could help farmers somewhat offset the losses they're currently experiencing in milk prices, which have dropped dramatically as a result of restaurants and schools being closed down due to the coronavirus.
"There's also not a lot of trade (of dairy products between countries) right now," Martin said. "The next few months are going to be tough."
Before the coronavirus reached the U.S., Martin said they were selling 100 pounds of milk for around $16. Today, she only gets $12.25 per 100-pound, which translated to a loss in revenue of about $65,000 last month for Gingrich Meadows, Martin said.
Fellow Osceola County dairy farmer Bob Lee said he, too, has experienced a major drop in dairy revenue — about $15,000 in April.
"Basically everything is cheaper now than it was," Lee said. "We started off looking pretty good (this year) but I really can't feel sorry for myself because everyone else is in the same boat, too."
Much like Martin, however, Lee said his planting season has been going very well.
"I feel like we're ahead of the game," Lee said. "We got about 90% of our corn in last week."
Lee said while hay has been hurt a little by recent rain, he thinks other crops will get a kickstart from it, assuming that temperatures continue to warm up.
Unlike many farmers in the area, Lee said he wasn't hurt too badly from the late start to planting last year.
"Corn came in reasonably well," Lee said. "Luckily, we had a late fall and we didn't get a killing frost until October. If we had a frost like when we normally do — in September — it would have been disastrous for us."
Marion farmer Darwin Eisenga said wet soils and planting delays last year prevented them from getting around 80 acres of black beans and green beans in the ground.
This year has been a lot better: Eisenga said they're about 90% finished with planting their potatoes, which is the farm's primary cash crop.
Eisenga said he remains concerned about the market for his products, particularly potatoes, which have been hit hard by the closures of restaurants throughout the U.S. He said it's possible an oversupply of potatoes in the western states could be shifted over to the market where he offloads his potatoes. If that happens, supply will far exceed demand and prices for his potatoes will plummet.
Fortunately, Eisenga said demand for black beans and green beans is on the rise, as shoppers continue to buy canned and frozen vegetables in high volumes.
"It pays to be diversified sometimes," Eisenga said.
Other farmers, such as Bob Lee, are adapting to the adverse market conditions by taking advantage of margin insurance programs offered by the federal government as part of last year's Farm Bill.
Lee said a lot of farmers didn't buy into the program because markets were looking up at the end of last year and beginning of this year; no one could have foreseen the effect that COVID-19 would have on commodities.
Amy Martin said many farmers have had to cut back significantly on employees, new equipment purchases and insurance to get them through the last several years, which have been rough for the agricultural industry for a number of reasons.
"There is no more that farmers in Michigan can cut," Martin said. "I guess we'll see who is able to survive this."
